WiseTech Breaks Up

By Michael Gable

Despite the coronavirus, the US share market has made another all-time high, and the Australian market has been consolidating the gains from early January in an orderly fashion. Materials and Energy stocks remain a bit risky in the short-term, although the big miners yesterday saw some decent buying at the end of the day. Healthcare stocks look very strong and our top two holdings in CSL and ResMed continue to trade very well, and the smaller stocks like Avita Medical, Nanosonics, and Pro Medicus are also catching a bid. The other sector that has been making some nice gains recently is IT, where we have noticed some strong buying come back in during the last few days.

This week we look at Wisetech Global ((WTC)).

WTC had underperformed the market during the last few months, but it looks like it will rally again now. After falling away sharply in October, the shares started to settle down and the range began to tighten up. It then broke higher last week (circled), triggering a buy signal and showing its intent to rally again. In the short term we may see some resistance near $29.30 and then higher up near $33.00.

