Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 04, 2020

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $3.17

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

On the broker's assessment, 360 reported a good December quarter, with the addition of about 27,500 new monthly active ssers every day, bringing the total active users to over 27.2m. The company confirmed revenues of US$34.4m in the second half of 2019.

Bell Potter expects the growth to continue with cash burn to be reduced by US$6.7 from US$7.1m during the quarter. The broker also notes the company is set to launch some new features, a detailed version of which would be released on February 27.

360’s underlying EPS has been upgraded by 1.1%, 1.6% and 4.8% for FY19, FY20 and FY21 respectively, driven by higher monthly active users and lower costs. The broker retains the Buy recommendation with the target price of $6.75.

The report was published on January 29, 2020.

Target price is $6.75 Current Price is $3.17 Difference: $3.58

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 113% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY19:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY19 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 26.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.93.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 18.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.43.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMN AGRIMIN LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $0.45

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Agrimin is a company in the minerals sector focused on the potash Industry. The company has 100% ownership of the Lake Mackay sulphate of potash project in Western Australia. Canaccord Genuity highlights this lake has one of the largest drainable sulphate of potash (SOP) resources in Australia at 123mt.

The broker estimates the lake to have a resource life of about 25 years. In line with prior guidance, Agrimin has booked 3.9mt of measured and 3.3mt of indicated grade respectively with the average grade being 7.9kg/m3 for the "3.0m below surface" zone.

The mineral exploration company is expected to book a reserve greater than 10mt of SOP in the coming months but the upfront capex of about -$545m is an issue, notes the broker, which can be sorted via NAIF support.

Canaccord Genuity is very optimistic about the company’s prospects and retains the Speculative Buy rating with a target price of $1.37.

The report was first published on January 19, 2020.

Target price is $1.37 Current Price is $0.45 Difference: $0.92

If AMN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 204% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32.14.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BID BIDENERGY LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $1.05

PhillipCapital rates ((BID)) as Buy (1) -

The SaaS company is mostly involved in providing cloud-based "energy spend management" and energy procurement platform for electricity, gas and water for multi-site organisations in New Zealand, Australia, US and the UK.

The technology firm recently released its December quarterly report, painting a rosy picture showing improvement in Q2, states Phillip Capital. The broker notes the unaudited revenue for the quarter is $2.3m, up by 14% from Q1. Further, the company added 16 new customers, taking the tally of total customers to 111 in four nations. Phillip Capital tempers this view by stating that the costs also went up significantly with Q2 expenses at $3.8m, up by 3.6%.

The company also raised new equity at $0.58 per share to increase expansion. It is for this reason Phillip Capital has reduced EPS forecasts by -2%, -6% and -5% to cater to the new share count calculations. There is, however, no change in revenue or profit forecasts, points out the broker.

Buy recommendation retained with a target price of $1.45.

The report was published on January 23, 2020.

Target price is $1.45 Current Price is $1.05 Difference: $0.4

If BID meets the PhillipCapital target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

PhillipCapital forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

Forecast for FY21:

PhillipCapital forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.89.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CL1 CLASS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $2.05

Wilsons rates ((CL1)) as Overweight (1) -

The company released its Q2 trading update recently and Wilsons is of the view the SMSF market may have bottomed out in the fourth quarter of FY19, with SMSF net additions increasing in the last quarter.

The cloud-based software platform NowInfinity’s acquisition is another positive point expected to provide synergies and lead to incremental revenues of close to $7m. Further. the company expects to become EPS accretive in FY21, comments the broker.

Wilsons considers Class to be undervalued compared to peers even after strong growth rates and profitability. Having said that, the broker remains wary of competitive pressures, although Class added about 2200 accounts in the December quarter.

The broker maintains the Overweight recommendation with a target price of $2.59.

The report was first published on January 29, 2020.

Target price is $2.59 Current Price is $2.05 Difference: $0.54

If CL1 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.97, suggesting downside of -4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.5, implying annual growth of -28.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.3.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.70 cents and EPS of 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.2, implying annual growth of 12.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources