The Short Report – 19 Dec 2019

Weekly Reports | 10:52 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending December 12, 2019

Last week the ASX200 recovered half of the losses suffered in the two-day sell-off in early December that was sparked by negative trade news. All was forgiven this week, with a “deal” being agreed upon.

As was the case the week before, there was little movement in short positions last week with just a couple of exceptions. Almost all of the red and green below represents minor bracket creep.

The two exceptions are Kirkland Lake Gold ((KLA)), which has risen to 22.6% shorted from 20.8% and Resolute Mining ((RSG)), which has risen to 9.0% from 7.8%. See below.

Otherwise, we might note that having dropped down in shorts the week before on its announced capital raising, Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) is back on the climb again, and has been joined at the bottom of the table by peer Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)).

Metals X ((MLX)) dropped off the 5% plus shorted table last week. Yesterday the stock plunged -28% after a downgrade to tin production guidance.

With regard the ASX top 20 short position table below, as of tomorrow Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) will replace South32 ((S32)).

This is the last Short Report for 2019. The Short Report will return in January.



Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+





KLA 22.6

GXY 17.3

SYR 15.8

ORE 13.8

SDA 13.8

ING 12.8

GWA 12.3

JBH 11.8

NXT 11.8

NEA 11.3

BGA 11.1

CGC 10.7

MIN 10.7

DMP 10.4

WEB 10.2

BKL 10.1

MTS 10.0