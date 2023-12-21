The Short Report – 21 Dec 2023

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending December 14, 2023.

The only way was up for the ASX200 last week, in the wake of the Fed pivot.

From last week’s Report:

“Hopefully things will go back to normal next week for the last Short Report of 2023.”

They haven’t. Usually when we get an ASIC data blip it corrects after one week and then things go back to normal. Not this time. The abundance of green on the table below, and the fact most of those green stocks were red last week, can lead only to the conclusion that again this is a misleading table.

Thus we can’t read much into Appen ((APX)) disappearing from the table from 7.7% for example, or Mesoblast ((MSB)) from 7.3%. Even Flight Centre ((FLT)) falling to 8.4% from 10.1%.

The only two stocks seeing short position increases were uranium miner Deep Yellow ((DYL)) and rare earth miner Arafura Resources ((ARU)). These might be real.

But I have no confidence is any of it.

It’s a frustrating way to end the final Short Report of 2023, as it will also distort the first Report of 2024.

I’m sorry, but that’s all folks.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

PLS     20.2
SYR    14.5
CXO   11.9

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

