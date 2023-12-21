Next Weeks At A Glance – Dec 27-Jan 12

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Tomorrow night the US will see November PCE inflation data, including the Fed’s preferred core PCE.

All Western markets will be closed on Christmas Day, and again on Boxing Day with the exception the US.

All markets will be closed on New Year’s Day. Japan and New Zealand are closed on January 2 and Japan again on January 3.

Locally, next Thursday is quarterly ex-dividend day for most all REITs and other funds. This will appear as a big hit to the sector from the open on that day.

Friday brings private sector credit.

The following week brings global PMIs along with the minutes of the December Fed meeting, US December private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls.

Japan is closed again on January 8.

On Tuesday January 9, we’ll see building approvals and November retail sales, which include Black Friday. On the Wednesday it’s the November CPI.

The US will see its December CPI on the Thursday and PPI on the Friday.

FNArena’s daily service will cease from tomorrow for our annual break. Service will return from January 15. The website will otherwise be fully accessible over that period.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms