Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 19, 2023

HUB HUB24 LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $34.25

Moelis rates ((HUB)) as Initiation of coverage with Hold (3) -

Moelis initiates coverage on specialty platform provider Hub24 with a Hold rating and price target of $36.88.

Advisor growth has been circa 28% from 2017 to 2023 underpinning strong Platform funds under administration (FUA) growth of around 56% over the same period.

A key factor in Hub24's success, according to the broker, is industry leading product development, resulting in better, all-encompassing software-as-a-service, at competitive rate cards.

The analyst believes platform FUA growth should be strong for the long-term, underpinned by a growing superannuation asset and investment pool. Intergenerational wealth transfer and an increasing demand for platform services are considered further tailwinds.

This report was published on December 14, 2023.

Target price is $36.88 Current Price is $34.25 Difference: $2.63

If HUB meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $35.66, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.40 cents and EPS of 80.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 82.9, implying annual growth of 73.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 53.70 cents and EPS of 107.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 105.0, implying annual growth of 26.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 47.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

IGO IGO LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $8.87

Canaccord Genuity rates ((IGO)) as Sell (5) -

As per an update from IGO, work on the shaft at Cosmos has halted pending the release of a delayed review. The company intends to run trucks as an interim ore haulage solution. The review had been expected to be complete ahead of a December update.

Canaccord Genuity expects the market to be left with more questions than answers from the limited detail provided by IGO. The broker expects an underutilised mill will create an unprofitable operation, and shareholder feedback appears supportive of a mine closure.

The Sell rating is retained and the target price decreases to $7.00 from $8.00.

This report was published on December 14, 2023.

Target price is $7.00 Current Price is $8.87 Difference: minus $1.87 (current price is over target).

If IGO meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $10.52, suggesting upside of 18.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 88.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 121.4, implying annual growth of 67.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 99.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 114.5, implying annual growth of -5.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

LNW LIGHT & WONDER INC

Gaming - Overnight Price: $125.89

Jarden rates ((LNW)) as Overweight (2) -

Despite initial scepticism by the market, Jarden believes the aspirational target set by management at Light & Wonder for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of US$1.4bn in FY25 is real and achievable.

Following a period of operational outperformance by the company, the broker points out the the consensus forecast is still -5% shy of this target.

Jarden sees potential for a further positive re-rate of the Light & Wonder share price to a premium multiple more akin to that of Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)).

The Overweight rating and target price of $141.00 are retained.

This report was published on December 13, 2023.

Target price is $141.00 Current Price is $125.89 Difference: $15.11

If LNW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 158.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.23.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 372.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.76.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

PNR PANTORO LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.05

Petra Capital rates ((PNR)) as Buy (1) -

Despite a slight decrease in month-on-month gold output at Norseman, it's clear to Petra Capital the Scotia open pit grades are improving materially as the pit deepens.

When also taking into account ongoing strong results from Pantoro's OK underground mine, the broker anticipates solid production and free cash flow (FCF) in the 2H of FY24.

The target eases to 13c from 14c. Buy.

This report was published on December 13, 2023.

Target price is $0.13 Current Price is $0.05 Difference: $0.079

If PNR meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 155% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.20.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

