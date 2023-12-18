Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 18, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:31 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

BPT COH ENN EVN GNX IPL KAR MAP NDO RRL SPZ STO TIE TPW WDS

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.56

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden lowers its 12-month target prices by as much as -11% across the broker's Energy sector coverage, after allowing for lower near-term oil and LNG prices, as well as a stronger Australian dollar.

The analysts' Overweight rating is retained for Beach Energy and the target falls to $1.80 from $1.85. It is felt progress on Waitsia Stage 2 is key for the outlook.

This report was published on December 8, 2023.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $1.56 Difference: $0.24

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.81, suggesting upside of 15.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 14.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.2, implying annual growth of -2.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 25.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.4, implying annual growth of 59.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COH COCHLEAR LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $299.77

Wilsons rates ((COH)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Wilsons has issued a 38% increase to its target price for Cochlear, so as to not allow discounted cash flow considerations to "stand in the way of making outperforming returns".

The broker points out more than a year ago it identified material pockets of fresh indication expansion unfolding in single-sided deafness and mixed or conductive hearing loss. Favourably for Cochlear, both feature reduced competitive intensity and have years left to run.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price increases to $318.46 from $230.84.

This report was published on December 12, 2023.

Target price is $318.46 Current Price is $299.77 Difference: $18.69

If COH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $236.90, suggesting downside of -21.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 406.90 cents and EPS of 577.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 553.5, implying annual growth of 21.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 388.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 54.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 456.50 cents and EPS of 651.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 46.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 625.3, implying annual growth of 13.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 440.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ENN ELANOR INVESTORS GROUP

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.48

Moelis rates ((ENN)) as Buy (1) -

Elanor Investors has acquired a $172m Brisbane office asset, as part of a newly launched fund. Moelis notes the building is 100% leased, with 97% of income generated from a lease to the ATO, set to run until 2028.

It is the broker's opinion that this purchase demonstrates the capability of the company's new relationship with Fidante, and particularly the strong capital raising capabilities of the partnership.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.15 from $2.26.

This report was published on December 12, 2023.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.48 Difference: $0.67

If ENN meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 15.50 cents and EPS of 17.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.46.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 16.10 cents and EPS of 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.51.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EVN EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.71

Canaccord Genuity rates ((EVN)) as Buy (1) -

Evolution Mining has signed a binding agreement to acquire an 80% stake in the Northparkes gold-copper mine from CMOC, for a total consideration of US$475m with a US$400m upfront payment.

Canaccord Genuity notes Northparkes is expected to produce 12,500 tonnes of copper and 19,000 ounces of gold in the second half, implying a 25% increase to copper production and 2% increase to gold production.

The Buy rating and target price of $4.00 are retained.

This report was published on December 8, 2023.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $3.71 Difference: $0.29

If EVN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.78, suggesting upside of 1.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.0, implying annual growth of 214.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 36.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.3, implying annual growth of 11.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources