Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 13, 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

IRE IRESS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $7.94

Wilsons rates ((IRE)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight (1) -

Wilsons has been impressed by the speed of turnaround from Iress, with cost initiatives appearing to take effect amid FY24 earnings upgrades of 8-9%, which, notes the broker, are expected to drop through to net profit.

The broker expects the company's mortgage segment to be the next divestment target, and potential proceeds exceeding $100m could deliver meaningful balance sheet deleveraging and temper the return on invested capital trajectory.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Underweight and the target price increases to $8.16 from $5.68.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $8.16 Current Price is $7.94 Difference: $0.22

If IRE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.56, suggesting upside of 7.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 24.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.5, implying annual growth of -94.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 529.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 31.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.0, implying annual growth of 1900.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

KYP KINATICO LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.11

Taylor Collison rates ((KYP)) as Initiation of coverage with Outperform (2) -

Regulatory technology (Reg-Tech) workforce software business Kinatico is well progressed in transitioning to a predominantly recurring revenue model, explains Taylor Collison.

There has been zero customer churn in the last 18 months (during the 15%-complete transition), along with higher quality revenue streams, points out the analyst, who begins research coverage with an Outperform rating.

The company is primarily focused on daily workforce management through its software solutions and OnCite platform. SaaS revenue has increased to $5.1m in FY23 from $0.6m in FY22.

Additionally, earnings have been diversified following the Bright acquisition in 2021, allowing customer’s daily compliance requirements to be addressed through the entire employee lifecycle.

The company became profitable in FY23 following a 110% increase in SaaS revenue and improved operational automation with employee numbers falling by around -30%.

No 12-month target price is set.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Current Price is $0.11. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 61.11.

Forecast for FY25:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LNW LIGHT & WONDER INC

Gaming - Overnight Price: $126.99

Jarden rates ((LNW)) as Overweight (2) -

Light & Wonder has commenced its corporate social responsibility (CSR) journey, and Jarden believes the company now has acceptable governance procedures in place while its broader ESG credentials are evolving.

The broker describes Light & Wonder's ESG credentials as evolving, noting it is now more commercially compliant than peers. The broker expects a "laser like" adherence to a heavily regulated and compliant sector should work in its favour amid the opening of US iGaming markets.

The Overweight rating and target price of $141.00 are retained.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $141.00 Current Price is $126.99 Difference: $14.01

If LNW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 158.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.92.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 372.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.05.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MDR MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.21

Moelis rates ((MDR)) as Buy (1) -

MedAdvisor has reported 10-15% year-on-year revenue growth in the first half, a result which Moelis notes is particularly strong given the company is cycling off the benefits of a large covid awareness program in the previous year.

Revenue from vaccine programs accounted for only 20% of total revenue in the half, but to offset the reduced covid related revenue the company has diversified new vaccine programs, expanded existing programs and chronic medication awareness programs.

The Buy rating and target price of 38 cents are retained.

This report was published on December 4, 2023.

Target price is $0.38 Current Price is $0.21 Difference: $0.17

If MDR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 81% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 105.00.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 52.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources