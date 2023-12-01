In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 01-12-23

Weekly Reports | 11:23 AM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

KAROON ENERGY LIMITED ((KAR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs upgrades Karoon Energy to Buy from Neutral on valuation, the broker observing the company is trading at a sharp discount to net assets.

The broker expects oil prices will remain higher over the near term and observes Karoon Energy offers lower regulatory risk compared to peers.

The company has announced the purchase of a non-operated stake in Who Dat oil & Gas project in the Gulf Of Mexico from LLOG for -US$745m via cash, a US$300m equity raise and drawn debt.

Goldman Sachs doesn't include the acquisition in its estimates but appreciates its potential to diversify earnings. Target price is $2.68.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ((LTR)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

It is too early to call the bottom of the lithium bear market, declares Goldman Sachs. Estimates for ASX-listed Lithium sector stocks under coverage are updated to reflect lithium/nickel pricing updates and company specific changes.

The broker anticipates significant downside risk to lithium prices due to oversupply, and accordingly lowers forecasts over 2023 and 2024 with the 2025 estimate unchanged.

The rating for Liontown Resources is upgraded to Neutral from Sell as production risks are now more accurately reflected in the share price, explains the broker, after a -47% fall since October 16. The target falls to $1.55 from $1.85.

WEBJET LIMITED ((WEB)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden raises its target for Webjet to $8.80 from $8.15 and upgrades to Buy from Overweight after 1H earnings (EBITDA) beat consensus by 4% and FY24 guidance exceeded market expectations by around 2%.

The broker highlights a standout performance by WebBeds, and feels this B2B Platform business should trade at a higher multiple. Management reiterated its $10bn total transaction value (TTV) target for WebBeds, and talked to $4bn in the near-term.

Prior to the strategy day in March, the analysts see various positive catalysts including an acceleration of WebBeds, via purchasing of inventory, and an easing in geopolitical tensions.

Downgrade

ACCENT GROUP LIMITED ((AX1)) Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Trading has remained volatile for Accent Group, with group like-for-like sales declining -2.0% year-on-year. With gross margins also under pressure, Wilsons feels the trading update reflects canceled orders and a broader promotional environment than the broker had expected.

Looking forward, the broker sees increased uncertainty for demand, and has little confidence in performance in upcoming peak sales periods given recent volatility.

The rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight and the target price decreases to $1.90 from $2.20.