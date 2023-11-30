The Overnight Report: Bonds The Place To Be

Daily Market Reports | 9:01 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7059.00 + 5.00 0.07% S&P ASX 200 7035.30 + 20.10 0.29% S&P500 4550.58 – 4.31 – 0.09% Nasdaq Comp 14258.49 – 23.27 – 0.16% DJIA 35430.42 + 13.44 0.04% S&P500 VIX 12.98 + 0.29 2.29% US 10-year yield 4.27 – 0.07 – 1.50% USD Index 102.84 – 0.01 – 0.01% FTSE100 7423.46 – 31.78 – 0.43% DAX30 16166.45 + 173.78 1.09%

By Greg Peel

Afternoon Snooze

The trend all week has been one of Wall Street going nowhere every day while the ASX200 has opened with a level of enthusiasm only to fade away from morning gains to losses through the afternoon. Is everyone going to Christmas lunches? Every day?

The index opened up 28 points in the first half hour yesterday but pulled back again ahead of the 11am CPI release. It then shot up to a 40 point gain, but disinterest set in once more and the index gave back half through the afternoon.

One might have expected a bit more excitement over a -14 point fall in the Aussie ten-year yield post-CPI and a -13 point fall in the twos to 4.09%. The twos had moved up to over 4.30% ahead of the November RBA meeting and correctly predicted a rate hike to 4.35%.

Now they are screaming no rate hike in December, and then the next meeting is not until February.

The October annual headline CPI came in at 4.9%, down from 5.6% in September and below 5.2% forecasts. Month on month it fell -0.3%. Lower fuel costs contributed thus there was only a slight fall in the core rate to 5.2% from 5.3%.

One notable fall in the headline basket was that of holiday prices, falling a full -7.0% month on month. It appears the post-covid “get me out of the house” boom has now run its course. Another noteworthy move was in rents, down -0.4%, which seems contrary to anecdotal evidence.

As heartening as the numbers were, economists take issue in the series, noting the monthly CPI indicator does not accurately reflect domestically-driven and services inflation, which RBA Governor Michele Bullock said in a recent speech are driving inflation. Price changes were only measured for around 46% of services and 56% of non-tradables by weight in the CPI basket in October.

The true CPI result comes quarterly, and the next one’s in January.

The numbers, and the subsequent fall in yields, did manage to fire up discretionary (+1.6%) and real estate (+1.0%) and yields drove a 2.1% gain for technology.

In the former case, Harvey Norman ((HVN)) rose 4.2% on its AGM and Temple & Webster ((TPW)) 14.4% on its AGM although that stock is not in the index.

In the latter case, Link Administration ((LNK)) topped the boards with an 8.5% gain as it kicked on post a positive AGM update on Tuesday.

Yet the banks fell -0.4% and staples -0.2%. Oil prices were stronger overnight yet energy posted the biggest loss (-0.8%) followed by utilities (-0.6%).

Healthcare jumped 1.8% with a bit of help from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)), which gained 7.8% on its earnings result.

Lower iron ore prices held back materials (+0.3%) despite a big jump in price driving gold miner gains.

Wall Street has not closed flat overnight but rather eased a little, and our futures are up 5 points this morning.

Momentum Trade

It’s as if investors have abandoned the stock market and moved into bonds instead. Last night the US tens fell another -8 points and the twos -10 points.

The further falls were attributed to the Fed Beige Book showing mostly weaker economic activity and easing demand for labour, and the Atlanta Fed president saying he is more confident in his forecast of a soft landing for the economy and inflation to keep falling to 2%.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in March have risen to 46% and a cut by May to 76%.

But bond yields have been falling steadily most ever day since the ten-year yield peaked above 5%. Last night they were at 4.26%. The market is piling in to what has clearly become a momentum trade.

The problem is, a lot of Chair Powell’s shift to slight dovishness perceived at the November press conference centred around him implying higher yields have done a lot of the Fed’s work for it in tightening financial conditions. At the prior meeting the tens were around 4.5%, and at the November meeting around 5%, which equates to two rate hikes.

But what now? The tens are the equivalent of three rate cuts lower.

Lower inflation will need to back up the market’s pricing and tonight’s October PCE numbers will be critical. Otherwise, the Fed has left the door open to hike again.

It’s difficult to know where Wall Street stands on the good news/bad news theme at present. Wall Street on the one hand was pleased with a revision of the US September quarter GDP result up to 5.2% from a prior 4.9% last night, but also cheered the dour Beige Book.

Stock indices were stronger earlier in the session, only close flat to slightly weaker.

The Dow closed flat as a tack. After the bell last night, component Salesforce reported earnings and is currently up 7% in the aftermarket.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2042.10 + 2.00 0.10% Silver (oz) 24.99 + 0.02 0.08% Copper (lb) 3.78 + 0.04 1.16% Aluminium (lb) 0.99 + 0.00 0.23% Nickel (lb) 7.61 + 0.15 2.04% Zinc (lb) 1.14 – 0.01 – 1.24% West Texas Crude 77.93 + 1.51 1.98% Brent Crude 83.22 + 1.53 1.87% Iron Ore (t) 129.67 + 1.23 0.96%

Iron ore has stabilised following falls on Beijing interference.

The oils are again higher ahead of tonight’s OPEC-Plus meeting.

The CPI numbers and bond yield falls have the Aussie down -0.5% to US$0.6613 with no movement in the US dollar.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 5 points.

Yesterday’s September quarter construction work done numbers were better than expected and today we’ll see private sector capex.

We’ll also see October private sector credit and building approvals.

China reports November PMIs.

PCE inflation in the US.

There’s a handful of AGMs today for smaller companies.

Iress ((IRE)) hosts an investor day.

Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) and TechnologyOne ((TNE)) go ex-div.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 29 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7035.30 -0.08% 3.75% -0.19% -0.05%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AIS Aeris Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie HLS Healius Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley IEL IDP Education Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter ORA Orora Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley

