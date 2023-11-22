Dr Boreham’s Crucible: PYC Therapeutics

Small Caps | Nov 22 2023

Tim Boreham highlights how PYC Therapeutics’ gene therapy can address a plethora of genetic afflictions.

By Tim Boreham

ASX code: ((PYC))

Shares on issue: 3,732,867,135

Market cap: $265.0m

Chief executive officer: Dr Rohan Hockings

Board: Alan Tribe (chair), Dr Hockings, Dr Michael Rosenblatt, Jason Haddock

Financials (September quarter 2023): Revenue nil, cash burn $11.7m, cash of $21m, quarters of available funding 1.8*

* Excludes an expected $16.1 million R&D tax credit

Major identifiable holders: Alan Tribe/Australian Land Holdings 33%, David Sietsma 7.7%, Malcolm McCusker 5.7%

While getting an early-stage drug to market is notoriously difficult and expensive, PYC Therapeutics Dr Rohan Hockings reckons the odds are in favor of the gene therapy house because it knows exactly what’s causing the single-gene ailments it tackles.

Dr Hockings says the chances of success with such monogenic diseases are about five times greater than the usual 7-10% odds of getting a phase I asset to market. Put another way, it’s a 50:50 proposition.

By combining existing ribonucleic acid (RNA) drug design with its proprietary delivery platform, PYC says it is developing precision therapies for patients with genetic diseases that have no treatment options.

“The PYC program differs to others because all of the diseases are caused by a mutation to a single gene,” Dr Hockings says.

“We know exactly what is going wrong: they are missing one protein and one protein only.”

To date, PYC has focused on its lead program for the rare eye disease retinitis pigmentosa, as well as another uncommon optical disorder called autosomal dominant optic atrophy.

It also has a program for the crippling genetic childhood disorder Phelan-McDermid syndrome.

This week, PYC announced a foray into autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, the most prevalent monogenic disease in humans marked by extreme swelling of the organ.

“While it’s not our most advanced program, it could be extraordinary because it has the potential to reverse the disease,” Dr Hockings says.

Can we get a copy of this please

Normally, people are endowed with a copy for each gene on the two arms of a chromosome, but with the disorders in question there’s a mutation in one of the copies that inhibits protein production.

“We are increasing the gene expression to compensate for the unstable protein, by making two units of the protein from the good copy of the gene,” Dr Hockings says.

He says the industry is starting to understand that using RNA therapies to increase gene expression is a “really smart thing to do”.