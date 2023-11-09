The Short Report – 09 Nov 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:32 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending November 2, 2023.

Last week saw the ASX200 consolidate following the previous week’s sharp fall before jumping at the end of the week as Wall Street rebounded on lower bond yields.

Shorters changed their tune from the week before, in which almost all moves on the table were short position increases, to last week going the other way as the rally began.

AI company Appen ((APX)) has muscled into the otherwise cosy group of exotic miners in the 10%-plus shorted club, ticking up to 10.1% shorted from 9.9%.

Another high-tech company, Weebit Nano ((WBT)), which specialises in memory, has seen its stock race up 50% from mid-October following an agreement signed with a global chip foundry.

The shorters are hanging in there nonetheless, with Weebit shorts falling only to 7.6% from 8.0% last week.

I noted last week Tietto Minerals ((TIE)) had released a quarterly report revealing a significant increase in gold production, and the same time reported a takeover offer from Zhaojin Capital. The stock shot up 40% in response.

Tietto fell off the table last week from 6.4% shorted.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

PLS 17.1

SYR 15.4

GMD 10.9

CXO 10.7

APX 10.1