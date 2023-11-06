Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:40 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AKE ALK BMT BXB CIA (2) CNB COL (2) CRD CXO EVS FMG GEM (2) GUD IFL JBH (2) LIC MGH MP1 MVF PLS (2) RMD RWC (2) SDR SFR (2)

CRD CONRAD ASIA ENERGY LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $1.34

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CRD)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Striking WA union members have been upstaged by the Middle East as the No. 1 issue for the LNG market observes Canaccord Genuity, so the broker is pleased that Conrad Asia Energy has signed a detailed non-binding term sheet with Singaporean utility Sembcorp for the supply of Mako gas.

The broker considers this a major milestone for Conrad, albeit a while in coming.

Under the deal, Mako will supply 293Bcf, with the potential to expand to 392Bcf, and has been endorsed by the Indonesian regulator. It still requires Ministerial approval.

The company is working on a partial divestment of its interest in Mako from the current 76.5%, and the broker expects the contract will support an expedited farm-down, but given interest in the asset, a deal could be executed even earlier.

Speculative Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $2.69 From $2.78 to reflect a delay in first production at Mako.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $2.69 Current Price is $1.34 Difference: $1.345

If CRD meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 12.95 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.38.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.76 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.11.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.39

Petra Capital rates ((CXO)) as Buy (1) -

Core Lithium has reported production of 20,700 tonnes of spodumene and shipment of 23,400 tonnes in the September quarter. Petra Capital notes guidance was reaffirmed, albeit with higher volumes at a lower grade.

According to the broker receipts of $21.7m for the period were under reported, with 13,100 tonnes delivered as part of the Yahua pre-pay contract but partial payment returned due to a price decline since the deal was made. Operating cashflow of -$26m includes reimbursement.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to 59 cents from 60 cents.

This report was published on October 30, 2023.

Target price is $0.59 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.205

If CXO meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 53% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.48, suggesting upside of 24.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.7, implying annual growth of 885.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.6, implying annual growth of -31.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.06

Moelis rates ((EVS)) as Buy (1) -

EnviroSuite has reported annual recurring revenue of $60.6m as of the end of the September quarter, up 10.0% year-on-year. Annual recurring revenue for the aviation segment increased 6% year-on-year, helped by a significant expansion with a key UK customer.

The company continues to target positive earnings for the full year, and Moelis has lowered its full year earnings forecast -9.0% to $4.0m, implying annual recurring revenue growth of 12% for FY24.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to 12 cents from 15 cents.

This report was published on October 26, 2023.

Target price is $0.12 Current Price is $0.06 Difference: $0.061

If EVS meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FMG FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $23.23

Goldman Sachs rates ((FMG)) as Sell (5) -

Fortescue Metals largely pre-reported operating results and reconfirmed FY24 production guidance at the recent investor tour in the Pilbara, leaving Goldman Sachs little to ponder after the release of Q1 results.

Goldman Sachs notes FY24 guidance highlighted an ongoing elevated spend to maintain hematite group shipments at around 190Mtpa going forward.

Management remains committed to Fortescue Energy and decarbonisation developments, and will progress five projects to final investment decision (FID) stage by the end of 2023.

The broker's target rises to $16.30 from $16.20 after the operating result and due to increased forecasts for 2Q hematite price realisations. Sell retained.

This report was published on October 27, 2023.

Target price is $16.30 Current Price is $23.23 Difference: minus $6.93 (current price is over target).

If FMG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $17.78, suggesting downside of -23.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 109.96 cents and EPS of 198.83 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 230.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 159.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 69.29 cents and EPS of 140.08 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 182.1, implying annual growth of -20.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 133.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources