In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 03-11-23

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Hold from Sell by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Despite Beach Energy's September quarter production of 4.5m barrels of oil equivalent missing Canaccord Genuity's expectations, the broker has lifted its full year production forecast.

As per Canaccord Genuity, the production miss was driven by lower nominations from Otway, and while both Otway and Waitsia remain of concern to the broker, the valuation case and potential higher commodity prices supported a rating upgrade.

The rating is upgraded to Hold from Sell and the target price increases to $1.54 from $1.50.

PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED ((PLS)) Upgrade to Buy from Sell by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden increases the target price for Pilbara Minerals to $4.70 from $3.32 and upgrades by four notches in its ratings system to Buy from Sell.

The company is now the preferred ASX-listed lithium exposure under the broker’s coverage.

These changes flow from the analysts embedding further capacity expansions into forecasts for the 100%-owned Pilgangoora project, the third largest hard rock lithium deposit globally.

Management recently released increased resource and reserve estimates for the project.

Downgrade

CODAN LIMITED ((CDA)) Downgrade to Hold from Buy by Moelis.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Codan's metal detection sales exceeded expectations to date, and Moelis expects strong first half metal detection sales guidance is reflective of ongoing strength in company's new coin and treasure products.

The broker lifts its metal detection sales 7%, reflecting the strong sales performance to date, and expects segment earnings to grow around 20% over the full year.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy and the target price increases to $8.25 from $8.10.

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ((LTR)) Downgrade to Sell from Underweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden downgrades its rating for Liontown Resources to Sell from Underweight and slashes the target price to $1.40 from $3.00 after Albemarle dropped its $3.00/share takeover bid.

The company also announced a funding package comprising debt of $760m, $376m in new equity at an issue price of $1.80/share and an share purchase plan (SPP) of up to $42m.

Following these funding changes, Jarden now assumes an interest rate of 7.5% across all outstanding debt compared to 5.5% previously, resulting in an increase in weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to 11.2% from 10.7%.

NEXT SCIENCE LIMITED ((NXS)) Downgrade to Speculative Buy from Buy by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Following its recent capital raising, Next Science has issued a substantial downgrade to its second half guidance alongside its third quarter result, with revenue down -23% at the midpoint.

Canaccord Genuity points out new guidance still suggests strong revenue growth in the final period.

In its third quarter, quarterly revenue increases 60% year-on-year, despite being down -10% quarter on quarter, while gross margins recovered to 75%. The broker expects margins to be maintained moving forward.

The rating is downgraded to Speculative Buy from Buy and the target price decreases to 40 cents from 60 cents.