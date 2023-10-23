Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 20-10-23

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast change.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 16 to Friday October 20, 2023

Total Upgrades: 4

Total Downgrades: 7

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 56.61%; Hold 34.50%; Sell 8.88%

For the week ending Friday October 20 there were four ratingsupgrades and seven downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers covered daily by FNArena.

Citi had a busy week keeping pace with developments at Liontown Resources.

At the beginning of the week, the broker downgraded its rating to Sell from Neutral and cut its 12-month price target by -70c to $2.30 when Albemarle decided not to proceed with its takeover offer.

The analysts felt 19.9% equity holder Hancock Prospecting would not launch its own bid for the company, givenexisting offtakes are locked in until 2030, and the formidable ramp-up costs to production at Liontown.

Later in the week, Citi lowered its target further to $1.90, but reversed its rating downgrade after Liontown raised $376m in new equity (at $1.80) and $760m in new debt, plugging the $450m funding gap to first cashflows that management had flagged in late-September.

Percentage downgrades to earnings forecasts and target prices by analysts were around double the magnitude of percentage upgrades, as can be seen in the tables below.

Tyro Payments received the largest percentage upgrade to average earnings forecasts from brokers (around 32%) last week after the companys strategy day.

Macquarie forecast the companys core business will continue to drive the share price higher though noted one catalyst for its investment thesis had been removed.

Tyro committed to keeping its banking licence, and the broker suggested an opportunity was missed to unlock value and revise its banking strategy.

Ord Minnett agreed with Macquarie on the positive outlook for the company and noted operating leverage is emerging at a time when the share price is greatly undervalued.

While this brokers forecasts were left unchanged, its target was slashed to $2.00 from $2.60 after the analyst'scost of equity assumption was raised to 9% from 7.5% to align with larger global peers.

On the flipside, Paladin Energy received the largest percentage downgrade to average earnings forecast after Citi reinitiated coverage with a Sell rating on valuation concerns and a target price of 90 cents, the lowest by covering brokers in the FNArena database.

Paladin is effectively on top of the table below, as the position of Regis Resources is ignored due to a data glitch.

Citi suggested the market is pricing Paladin shares beyond perfection and highlighted valuation uncertainty surrounding undeveloped resources in Canada.

Regarding those resources, later in the week Buy-rated Shaw and Partners updated research after the company announced it is now the sole owner of the Michelin uranium project in Canada, in a move that clears the way for the company to advance the project.

The main focus will remain the restart of Heinrich Langer,yet the analyst highlighted Michelin has the potential to become a key growth asset.

While the average earnings forecast for Nickel Industries was dragged down last week by updated research by Macquarie, the broker retained an Outperform rating and $1.10 target.

In the prior week, the company announced a final investment decision for its Excelsior nickel cobalt high-pressure acid leach project,and the broker incorporated this development into its forecasts for the company.

Tabcorp Holdings earnings forecasts also fell after management issued an unscheduled first quarter trading update showing a -6.1% decline in revenue.

Management attributed the outcometo a softer macroeconomic backdrop and unfavourable wagering results, especially in the Sports division.

WhileMorgans anticipated the -12.7% decline in Gaming Services revenue, an expected uplift from higher Wagering and Media turnover did not eventuate, andactually fell by -5.4%. Unfavourableracing and sports results also impacted fixed odds yields, explained the analysts.

A -1% fall in Wagering turnover was due to the highlevel of online competition, according to Ord Minnett, which explained digital technology has eroded the value ofTabcorp's state-based physical wagering exclusivity.

More positively, UBS suggested potential regulatory reform, following the Federal inquiry into online gambling, willincrease the strategic importance of Tabcorps assets.

Last week, Ord Minnett updated commodity price forecasts and noted opportunities within its coverage of the ASX-listed Resources sector among gold and thermal coal companies in particular.

The analyst noted resource companies have focused uponreturningexcess cash to shareholders for several years, and are now pivoting towards growth, as evidenced by recent M&A activity in the Gold and Lithium sectors.

The broker forecast higher near-term iron ore and metallurgical coal prices and lower near-term thermal coal and copper prices. Whitehaven Coal and mineral sands miner Iluka Resources are thought to represent the best value.

Ord Minnetts earnings forecasts for thermal coal producer New Hope fell and the target price duly fell to $6.10 from $6.30.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 56.61% of the total, versus 34.50% on Neutral/Hold, while Sellratingsaccount for the remaining 8.88%.

Upgrade

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED ((LTR)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 0/4/0

Liontown Resources had previously disclosed a funding gap and that has been resolved with this week's capital raising,Citiconcludes.

The broker does acknowledge some investors might be disappointed, with the new shares issued at $1.80, well below what Albemarle was prepared to pay to obtain full ownership.

Citi finds the whole exercise reasonable, comparing metrics against where the sector is trading and valued at. Net Asset Value is being diluted by some -6%.

Citi's price target loses -40c to $1.90. The broker upgrades to Neutral from Sell, while pointing out the intentions of Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting (19.9% equity) remainunclear.

See also LTR downgrade.

MIRVAC GROUP ((MGR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 5/0/0

Mirvac Group hasannounced a joint acquisition of Serenitas, a land lease business, for an enterprise value of $1.01bn.

The company will invest $300m up front and $240m on settlement, which is expected in the September quarter,2024.

Citi estimates gearing will rise 1.4% as a result, and observes itfollows the recent sale of Sydney's 60 Margaret Street and Metcentre as the company re-weights its portfolio away from office.

The broker considers the company's valuation to be attractive, observing the company is trading at a -17% discount to net tangible assets, and upgrades its rating to Buy rating from Neutral. Target price steady at $2.50.

NICK SCALI LIMITED ((NCK)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

At its AGM, Nick Scali delivered maiden first half profit guidance down -32% year on year but 14% ahead of Macquarie, who notes the first half FY23 benefited from a significant unwind of the order book.

Written sales orders have improved since July and while store traffic was down -10-15% in the Sep Q, management noted store conversion rates have improved driven by "better value product offerings for both brands".

Management set a longer-term gross margin target of 62-63% but the broker expects higher margins in the near-term driven by ongoing

benefit from group sourcing and reduced freight.

Target rises to $12.60 from $12.20, upgrade to Outperform from Neutral.

ZIP CO LIMITED ((ZIP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 1/3/1

UBS sees limited downside risk forZip Co and upgrades its ratingto Neutral from Sell after a -22% share price fall since the release of FY23 results in August.

The analysts believemanagement's target for8-9% revenue yields is achievable, largely due to a recent 25% increase in monthly account fees in Australiafor outstanding balances.

Upside risk to yield assumptions is likely, in the analysts' view,with a potentialnew product launch in Australia before the end of the year.

The target falls to 32c from 36c on lower forecasts due to caution around the macroeconomic backdrop.

Downgrade

AMP LIMITED ((AMP)) Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 0/3/1

WhileOrd Minnett findsAMPundervalued at its current price, it also acknowledges corporate uncertainty and high staff turnover in recent years, alongside revelations from the Royal Commission,haveimpacted on earnings potential and the company's legacy brand.

The broker expects it is unlikely AMP can improve its relative competitive position given its competitive advantages of distributional reach and brand recognition have diminished since 2018.

More likely, according to the broker, is a moderation of flows and rebound in operating margins, which could drive a re-rate.The rating is downgraded to Hold from Accumulate and the target price of $1.35 is retained.