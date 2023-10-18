Rudi’s View: Yield Is Back

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Yield Is Back



Twelve months ago, a temporary peak in global bond yields provided the green light for a strong relief rally in share markets. That relatively close relationship has remained in place since, up until last week.



Prior to last week, the relationship between bond markets and equities looked straightforward and simple: bond yields up, equities down; bond yields down, equities up.



This close relationship explains why any form of bad news has proved positive for equities since, for example, rising risks for US regional banks and the subsequent Fed response resulted in lower bond yields.



Equities up.



We will need to see a convincing signal that Israel's war on Hamas is not leading to a much broader geopolitical conflict in the Middle East before equity markets can show the same knee-jerk response to retreating bond yields this time around, which, fingers crossed, will be the case.



But maybe the most important signal from last week is that falling bond yields are not under all circumstances a positive for the direction of share markets. The next challenge might come with much slower economic momentum, which also should lead to lower bond yields, but not by default to rising share prices.



Having made this point, it is but fair to acknowledge bond markets have not been straightforward predictable this year. In particular the strong upward move throughout September and into October had taken many a market observer by surprise. The US bond market might still be the Biggest Gorilla on the planet, its many fundamental drivers vary, and there always remains room for surprise.



Bigger picture though, higher bond yields are a form of tightening, thus placing more pressure on the US economy. It's only common sense that all the talk of higher-for-longer and the subsequent move up in longer-dated Treasuries is narrowing the odds for the US economy to run out of steam in the quarters ahead.



However, if 2022 and 2023 have proven one thing it is that timing is just as important as the underlying trend. Get your timing off and the market has a tendency to prove you wrong, and to punish you handsomely for it too. At least, until that trend announces itself.





The Big Disappointments in the past two years include the notable underperformance of defensives, quality growth and the smaller cap segments of the share market. And those who positioned for lower bond yields have been taken to the cleaners over the past number of weeks.



There's a lot of talk of "reluctant buyers", if not of a general "buyers strike" when it comes to US Treasuries. The fact so many investors in fixed income are left with negative returns and bruised souls would explain a lot of what has occurred. When bond yields rise rapidly it means bond prices are selling off.



The past two years mark some of the worst experiences for fixed income investors in our lifetime; possibly the worst ever. As things stand, 2023 will be the third consecutive year of negative return (mark-to-market). This has never before happened, ever.



One conclusion to draw is that fixed income is making a comeback, in general terms, irrespective of whatever might transpire in the short term. Over in the US, high-yielding corporate bonds are now offering yields of 9%-plus and as GMO's Jeremy Grantham opined recently, if one's worried about large-scale corporate debt defaults next year, imagine what the impact would be on the share market generally.



The one thing to point out is a corporate bond is essentially a contract to pay back the full amount upon expiration, plus all obligatory intermediate payments, effectively cushioning the investor from fluctuating prices as long as he/she holds until maturity. This is not the case when one buys an ETF that combines a multitude of such bonds.



High-yielding corporate credit trades like equity. Something to keep in mind for investors looking to explore this freshly emerging opportunity.



The local share market by now equally offers a multitude of high-yielding options, but the risk versus return proposition is not always as straightforward. The graphic below shows what has happened to valuations for ASX-listed REITs (chart courtesy of ETF provider VanEck).







The problem with Office REITs trading at significant discounts is the uncertainty surrounding future valuations for office assets that might no longer be in as high demand in the years ahead. Higher costs to service debt are shaping up as the key growth limit for many a REIT locally as well as internationally.



The threat for retail assets is, of course, a big dip in consumer spending, even without an economic recession. The offset remains that current discounts are likely to prove excessive.



As reported previously, this is why HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)) is included in the FNArena/Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio. On current pricing and forecasts, the annual yield is in excess of 7%, and expected to rise.



Bigger picture, while the exact timing is far from certain, Economics 101 suggests both inflation and economic growth should weaken (further) on tight financial conditions and this in response will eventually lead to lower bond yields.

This should also take care of at least part of the discounts currently priced in for corporate credit, REITs and other assets, all else remaining equal.