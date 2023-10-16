The Monday Report – 16 October 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

By Greg Peel

Some Resilience

It started out looking like a Capitulation Friday as the ASX200 plunged -1% from the open, but the index quickly bounced and was down only -20 points mid-session. With bond yields rising and a weekend of uncertainty looming, we drifted lower again to the close.

The Aussie ten-year jumped back 9 points, following Wall Street’s response to the US CPI. This proved to be a general drag, sending technology and real estate each down -1.9% when things had just started to look brighter.

Communication services and discretionary each lost -1.0%, but discretionary was net of Harvey Norman ((HVN)) going ex and losing -4.4%, so not quite as bad as it looked.

Staples fell -0.6%, with Bega Cheese ((BGA)) topping the index on a 3.2% gain after Vanguard confirmed a 5% equity stake.

The banks fell -0.6%. It will be interesting to see if we follow the US banks today, which we so often do, as early reporters posted better than expected numbers on an otherwise macro-influenced Wall Street on Friday night.

Materials and energy (each -0.2%) were relatively quiet. That will not be the case today, with oil up 5% and gold up over US$60/oz on Friday night.

Utilities was one of only two sectors to close in the green (+0.4%), with Origin Energy ((ORG)) set to be taken over. Healthcare gained 0.5% after investors returned to CSL ((CSL)) following Thursday’s sharp fall.

Through all the turmoil, the ASX200 closed up 1.8% for the week, with healthcare the only sector not to post a weekly gain due to the Ozempic/Wegovy factor.

With the situation in the Middle East looking more strained, Wall Street played a cautious hand on Friday night, albeit it was more about US consumer confidence data than Gaza that sent stocks south.

Our futures were down -30 points on Saturday morning, which suggests 7000 is not quite in the firing line yet. But the world is a messy place at the moment.