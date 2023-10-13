Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Oct 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:34 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The US September quarter earnings season kicks off tonight as the Big Banks begin to report. Next week is otherwise quietish on the earnings front but the following week brings a run of Big Tech results.

It’s a busy week for global economic data next week.

The US will see retail sales and industrial production, housing market sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales, and the Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

On Wednesday, China reports September quarter GDP, along with monthly retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers.

New Zealand reports September quarter CPI.

CPI data are also due from the UK, eurozone and Japan.

In Australia we’ll see the minutes of the October RBA meeting and those elusive September jobs numbers.

After a quiet period post the August results season, the local corporate calendar heats up from next week. We dive headlong into what these days we could call “quarterly reporting season” as well as AGM season.

There are too many companies involved to single out other than daily next week in the Overnight Report.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-10-23

11:54 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 13 October 2023

11:38 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Lithium: Short Term Pain, Long Term Gain?

11:30 AM - Feature Stories
4
Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Oct 2023

10:34 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Retail Picks, Energy & Banks

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: Grid Set To Enter An Iron Age

Sep 21 2023 - ESG Focus
2
Material Matters: Lithium; Aluminium; Oil

Sep 26 2023 - Commodities
3
ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 27-09-2023

Sep 27 2023 - ESG Focus
4
ESG Focus: Strong Reporting Season For Circularity, Nature, Biodiversity and AI

Oct 02 2023 - ESG Focus
5
ESG Focus: Reporting Season A Cracker For ESG

Sep 14 2023 - ESG Focus
6
Rudi’s View: To Sell Or Not To Sell?

Oct 04 2023 - Rudi's View