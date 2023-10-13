Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Oct 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:34 AM

By Greg Peel

The US September quarter earnings season kicks off tonight as the Big Banks begin to report. Next week is otherwise quietish on the earnings front but the following week brings a run of Big Tech results.

It’s a busy week for global economic data next week.

The US will see retail sales and industrial production, housing market sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales, and the Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

On Wednesday, China reports September quarter GDP, along with monthly retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers.

New Zealand reports September quarter CPI.

CPI data are also due from the UK, eurozone and Japan.

In Australia we’ll see the minutes of the October RBA meeting and those elusive September jobs numbers.

After a quiet period post the August results season, the local corporate calendar heats up from next week. We dive headlong into what these days we could call “quarterly reporting season” as well as AGM season.

There are too many companies involved to single out other than daily next week in the Overnight Report.

