Rudi’s View: CSL, ResMed, Domino’s Pizza, Helloworld, Iress and Liontown

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Best Ideas & Conviction Calls

-ResMed Talks

-Predicting The Next Index Rebalances



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Alas, on Monday unforeseen circumstances limited my time available and I had to restrict this week's Weekly Insights to a Round Up of Best Ideas and Conviction Calls.



Despite the Middle East turning into open warfare yet again, the underlying outlook for riskier assets depends on how far the bear market in global bonds will stretch itself.



More specifically: how much farther will/can bond yields rise before we see casualties rising?



What is ready to "pop" this time? Chinese property? Unlisted REITs in Europe? Commercial property in the US? Which economy will be the first to crack?



No need to panic, we can rest assured central banks around the world are all too aware of the growing pains, but in the same vein it's probably best not to ignore the pressures that are building either.



More next week, hopefully. Meanwhile: staying nimble and having some cash on the sideline seems but a sensible position to be in.





Best Ideas & Conviction Calls



One way of using market volatility to one's benefit, short term or otherwise, is through specific events that can act as a catalyst for share prices that aren't necessarily moving in 2023.



Stockbroker Morgans identified no less than 31 ASX-listed companies that might just fit the bill. Included are possibly "material upcoming catalysts" in names already present in Morgans' list of Best Ideas or in one of the broker's Model Portfolios; CSL ((CSL)), ResMed ((RMD)), Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), Helloworld Travel ((HLO)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Domino's Pizza ((DMP)), and Hub24 ((HUB)).



Morgans also sees opportunity potential in case the next event causes a sell-off in shares of Iress ((IRE)), Cromwell Property Group ((CMW)), Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), and Liontown Resources ((LTR)).



Most of the (potential) catalysts on the horizon for the weeks ahead revolve around AGMs (with operational updates and/or forward guidance), quarterly trading updates, investor days and M&A.



The lionshare of events are identified as potentially positive, such as the inaugural capital markets day on October 16 organised by CSL, and the quarterly trading update by ResMed. Tyro Payments ((TYR)) is another company in an upgrade cycle, according to the broker, that is organising an investor day on October 18.



The travel and tourism industry is still enjoying strong momentum so all of Tourism Holdings ((THL)), Helloworld, Corporate Travel, Webjet ((WEB)), and Flight Centre ((FLT)) are listed for a positive event, possibly.



The negative watchlist is much smaller, nominating Origin Energy ((ORG)) because ACCC uncertainty remains regarding its proposed acquisition, while JB Hi-Fi's ((JBH)) AGM address might disappoint, as well as Cromwell's (sale of Polish assets?). The broker is sceptical about Xero's ((XRO)) progress in the US market, and thus suggests the upcoming interim report might turn into a negative event for the shares.



All of Iress, Whitehaven Coal and Liontown Resources are equally on negative watch. Iress because of potential for more disappointment from Xplan, Whitehaven because buying BHP assets can shrink dividends available for shareholders, and Albemarle can still decide not to proceed with its takeover of Liontown, now that Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting has built up a blocking stake in the target.



Morningstar's selection of Best Stock Ideas no longer includes Bapcor ((BAP)), still considered undervalued but the stockpickers see more compelling opportunities elsewhere. One of such is Domino's Pizza ((DMP)) which has been added to the list instead.



The other 12 Best Ideas are ASX ((ASX)), a2 Milk ((A2M)), Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)), Fineos Corp ((FCL)), Kogan ((KGN)), Lendlease Group ((LLC)), Newcrest Mining ((NCM)), ResMed, Santos ((STO)), TPG Telecom ((TPG)), Ventia Services Group ((VNT)), and Westpac Banking ((WBC)).