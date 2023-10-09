The Monday Report – 09 October 2023

Daily Market Reports | Oct 09 2023

By Greg Peel

Bank Bounce

Friday’s 28 point gain for the ASX200 was driven almost entirely by the banks, with a bit of help from materials, but little else.

The banks had been hammered all week on surging bond yields, increasing the risk of loan defaults regardless of margin benefit, but yields slipped back -3-4 points on Friday and the buyers moved in.

Insurers also helped the financials index to a 1.2% gain, led by QBE Insurance ((QBE)) in rising 2.7%.

Helping bank sentiment was the RBA Financial Stability Report, which found the vast majority of Australian borrowers have continued to service their debts in the face of higher inflation and interest rates.

The business sector remains resilient thanks to strong balance sheets, there are few signs of stress amongst Australia owners of commercial real estate, and households have continued to service their debts.

Materials managed 0.7% on Friday, largely due to bargain-hunting in gold miners, which have also had a torrid time of late on the plunging gold price. Three of the top five index winners on the day were gold miners.

The only other two sectors to close in the green did not make a lot of difference, with staples up 0.2% and healthcare gaining less than 0.1%.

Energy was the worst performer (-0.7%) on weaker oil and coal prices, with all other sectors modestly lower.

At the individual stock level, if you’re planning to withdraw funds from Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) I wouldn’t muck about, as the rush is on. Having seen signs of stability in funds under management recently, Magellan copped a major exit in September as the stock market retreated.

Magellan shares fell -18.5%.

On Thursday, online property exchange Pexa Group ((PXA)) announced it was acquiring a loss-making UK business. Its shares fell -7.4% on Friday.

By rights Aussie bond yields could rise today given US yields were up again on Friday night, but they were well off their initial highs. Stock indices also spun around to solid gains and our futures closed up 58 points on Saturday morning.

Happy days.