Australian Listed Investment Company Report October 2023

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

Pressure Mounts on MGF

The pressure is mounting on Magellan Global Fund ((MGF)) [not to be confused with Magellan Financial Group ((MFG))] to close the discount, with an article in the Australian Financial Review on 19 September 2023 suggesting that Nick Bolten is seeking to garner support for a unitholder meeting to put forward a resolution that requires the redemption of units at net asset value (NAV). We note that Nick Bolten reportedly holds a large number of MGF options, which are set to expire on 1 March 2024.

So let’s talk about the options.....The options were issued in March 2021, as part of a Bonus Options issue and through the Partnership Offer. A total of 1,068.66 million options were issued with the options due to expire on 1 March 2024. The options have an exercise price set at a -7.5% discount to the prevailing NAV at the time of exercise. The options can be exercised at any time up until the expiry date at which time any unexercised options will lapse. To be in-the-money, the market price of MGF needs to be trading at a discount of less than 7.5% to NAV. The Fund has traded at a discount in excess of -7.5% for the majority of the term of the options which has seen the options be out-of-the-money for a large portion of the time on issue and has resulted in very few options being exercised.

So what would be the potential outcome if there was a successful resolution for the Fund to redeem units at NAV? It would be expected that the market price of MGF would re-rate towards the NAV providing an opportunity for the options to be trading in-the-money and the potential for a capital gain to be made from the difference between the option price and the prevailing NAV.

Normally the exercise of options would be dilutive to unitholders given the discount at which the options are exercised, however the Manager will bear the economic cost of the discount so unitholders of the Fund do not experience dilution from the exercise of options. This liability is something that the Manager will be very cognisant of and will no doubt impact the decision making of the Manager and the Responsible Entity, both of which fall under the Magellan Asset Management umbrella.

Regal Resources Royalties Fund Seeks to Raise Capital for Transactions

During the month, the Regal Resources Royalties Fund [unlisted] announced it was seeking to raise capital to fund an investment with a Canadian royalty company. The transaction will comprise an acquisition of a royalty over one of Canada’s largest gold mines and an equity investment in the Canadian royalty company, which will provide exposure to an existing royalty portfolio. The Fund also highlighted a pipeline of investment opportunities for the Fund.

Regal Investment Fund ((RF1)) had a 19% exposure to the Regal Resources Royalties Fund as at 31 August 2023. IIR views the diversification of the portfolio as a positive for the Regal Resources Royalties Fund as it diversifies the portfolio from both an investment and commodity perspective. We view this as beneficial to RF1 investors who have a significant exposure to the fund. RF1 can have an allocation of up to 25% in the strategy, as such there is potential for RF1 to participate in the capital raising, however this will be at the discretion of the Investment Committee for RF1.