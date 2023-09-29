Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 Oct 2023

Weekly Reports | Sep 29 2023

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US August PCE inflation numbers will be another critical data-point informing whether the Fed needs to hike again before year-end.

Next week’s US job openings, private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls reports will also be critical.

After China reports September PMIs, today, Monday brings manufacturing PMIs from across the globe, followed by services PMIs on Wednesday.

China will be closed all next week for Golden Week.

In Australia, we’ll see data for house prices, building approvals, job ads and trade next week.

The RBA meets on Tuesday, and will stay on hold.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

De Grey Mining ((DEG)), Lake Resources ((LKE)) and Sayona Mining ((SYA)) report earnings on Monday.

Monday is a public holiday only in NSW, the ACT and South Australia. The ASX and FNArena are open.

Summer time begins on Sunday. As of Tuesday, the NYSE will close at 7am Sydney time, as will the SPI Overnight.

