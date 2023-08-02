The Overnight Report: All Yield

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

This story features TPG TELECOM LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: TPG

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7360.00 – 39.00 – 0.53% S&P ASX 200 7450.70 + 40.30 0.54% S&P500 4576.73 – 12.23 – 0.27% Nasdaq Comp 14283.91 – 62.11 – 0.43% DJIA 35630.68 + 71.15 0.20% S&P500 VIX 13.93 + 0.30 2.20% US 10-year yield 4.05 + 0.09 2.32% USD Index 102.18 + 0.30 0.29% FTSE100 7666.27 – 33.14 – 0.43% DAX30 16307.64 – 139.19 – 0.85%

By Greg Peel

Mind the Lag

“Interest rates have been increased by 4 percentage points since May last year. The higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy and will continue to do so. In light of this and the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the Board again decided to hold interest rates steady this month. This will provide further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook.”

The ASX200 was up 23 points just before 2.30pm yesterday, largely driven by materials, and then up 60 on the above RBA decision, before drifting back to close up 40.

Wall Street closed slightly lower last night and commodity prices fell back, so our futures are down -39 this morning.

Thanks for playing.

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks”. [My emphasis]

Those words are new, and imply the RBA is content to go into wait-and-see mode given the “uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook”. The board is paying heed to the time lag of rate hikes to economic impact.

Board will “continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy,” which would include China as well as the US.

Following on from weak official Chinese PMIs on Monday, yesterday the independent Caixin manufacturing PMI showed a fall into contraction in July to 49.2 from 50.5 – a six-month low.

Never fear, all China needs is some food festivals.

All sectors closed in the green yesterday. While technology topped the percentages (1.1%), materials was a major contributor (0.8%), albeit not as much as was so earlier in the session. Staples like rate pauses (0.9%), as does discretionary (0.8%).

Communication services rose 0.8% on an 11.6% jump for TPG Telecom ((TPG)) after the telco confirmed it was in talks with Vocus.

In discretionary, Baby Bunting ((BBN)) topped the ASX300 with a 21.3% pop after releasing its earnings results early. Couldn’t wait to get the news out.

Going the other way was Credit Corp ((CCP)), which fell -12.6% on its result. Abacus Property ((ABP)) fell almost -50%, but only because it spun off Abacus Storage King REIT ((ASK)).

While Aussie bond yields fell back -8-9 points, the banks, real estate, utilities and industrials all posted more modest gains. The Aussie dollar plunged, but healthcare only managed 0.3%.

It looks like we’re back down towards the 7400 level once again today.

Fore!

US Labor Department data last night showed job openings dropping slightly to 9.58m in June, down from 9.61m in May. The number of quitting workers nudged lower to 3.8m, down from 4m. The numbers confirm a still-tight jobs market.

The US manufacturing PMI rose to 46.4 from 46.0 in July, and construction spending rose 0.5% in June. While both numbers missed forecasts, and manufacturing remains in contraction, they are at least in the right direction, unlike China.

Commentators point to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act as turbocharging construction in the years ahead in areas such as decarbonisation. New and bigger data centres will be required to cope with AI, and the push to on-shore manufacturing to avoid covid-style supply chain issues in future will conspire to support the US economy.

Already investors have shifted firmly into the “soft landing” camp. Even the Fed’s starting to think it might pull it off. The bond market is heading that way – last night the ten-year yield rose 9 points to 4.05%.

However, the 4% mark has this year triggered selling in stocks, and so was the case last night. But not by much. It’s been a long time since the S&P500 fell -1% in a session, and hitting 4% has prompted that in the past.

The Dow bucked the trend thanks to a 9% jump for Caterpillar on its earnings result. The Tonka toy manufacturer is considered a bellwether for cyclical stocks, and cyclical stocks are not supposed to perform well in a recession.

Investors are also holding their breath this week for results from Apple and Amazon on Thursday night and the July jobs report on Friday night, seen as possible market-turners in this rarefied air.

For now, seeing a boost from earnings beats is proving difficult. Caterpillar has bucked the trend but many positive results have been met with sell-the-fact responses. Uber reported its first ever profit last night, and fell -5.7%.

The problem is Uber was up over 80% year to date beforehand.

And you’ll never guess what the latest meme stock is. Last night Tupperware Brands jumped 27%, fresh from rising 434% in July. Like many meme stocks, Tupperware has been hanging on to life in recent times, and is presumably heavily shorted.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1944.00 – 21.50 – 1.09% Silver (oz) 24.26 – 0.46 – 1.86% Copper (lb) 3.89 – 0.06 – 1.44% Aluminium (lb) 0.99 – 0.00 – 0.20% Nickel (lb) 10.03 + 0.20 1.99% Zinc (lb) 1.14 – 0.01 – 1.00% West Texas Crude 81.37 – 0.43 – 0.53% Brent Crude 85.77 + 0.21 0.25% Iron Ore (t) 108.32 – 0.64 – 0.59%

Life is again being sucked out of commodity prices, thanks to the weak Caixin PMI and what is seen as pop-gun stimulus promises from Beijing when a bazooka is required.

Talk of stimulus on Monday had commodity prices rising, and I suggested it was bold of traders to push the Aussie up 1% ahead of the RBA. The Aussie is down -1.5% this morning at US$0.6620.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -39 points or -0.5%.

New Zealand reports June quarter unemployment today.

The US sees private sector jobs numbers for July.

BWP Trust ((BWP)) and Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)) are two stocks reporting today.

Appen ((APX)) holds an EGM.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 01 Aug 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7450.70 0.64% 0.54% 3.43% 5.85%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BBN Baby Bunting Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi DHG Domain Holdings Australia Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi FCL Fineos Corp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi GOR Gold Road Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie IPD ImpediMed Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold Morgans MMS McMillan Shakespeare Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie PGC Paragon Care Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter RRL Regis Resources Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SIQ Smartgroup Corp Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ZIP Zip Co Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms