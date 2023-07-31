Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-07-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday July 24 to Friday July 28, 2023

Total Upgrades: 3

Total Downgrades: 5

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 56.32%; Hold 34.48%; Sell 9.20%

For the week ending Friday July 28 there were three ratings upgrades and five downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers covered daily by FNArena.

Once again, percentage upgrades to earnings forecasts were smaller than downgrades, with Resources sector companies filling seven of the top ten placings in the downgrades table below.

So, prima facie, it appears somewhat discordant the two largest increases to average earnings forecasts were for Core Lithium and Regis Resources with moves of 59% and 42%, respectively.

A higher FY23 forecast for Core Lithium following the release of its June quarter activities report was misleading as minor changes were made to very small numbers in analyst forecasts, triggering large percentage moves.

The real story lay in the FY24 and FY25 outlook which fell well short of consensus forecasts and resulted in the largest (-30%) decrease last week in average target price for companies covered daily by FNArena.

The Finniss operations in the Northern Territory are now expected to produce 80-90,000t of spodumene concentrate in FY24, with FY25 output expected to be marginally lower.

Macquarie had previously assumed volume growth would be stronger and decided to slow its forecast for the ramp-up by two years. Peak production rates of 170,000t per year are now expected in FY27, which is dependent on the ramp-up of the BP33 underground mine.

Investors should wait for a better entry point, according to Hold-rated Morgans, or more clarity on long-term economics before adding to positions.

This broker noted lithium recoveries are currently quite low with a large portion of fine material being diverted from the plant, and highlighted mismatches between mining rates and the processing plant capacity in FY25.

A similar scenario to Core Lithium played out for Regis Resources last week, with the company coming second place on both the earnings upgrade and target price downgrade tables.

While fourth quarter gold production and all-in sustaining costs were in line with consensus forecasts, FY24 guidance for both measures were well below consensus expectations.

Consensus was expecting FY24 production of around 500kz of gold, according to Morgans, but guidance was in the range of 415-455koz due to the exclusion of marginal ounces at the Duketon gold project in WA.

Macquarie felt increasing costs will likely see Duketon North suspended at the end of FY24, although this asset comprises only a small part of the broker's overall net asset value for Regis Resources.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance of between $1,995-$2,315/oz also disappointed versus the less than $2000/oz anticipated, and Morgans downgraded its rating to Hold from Add (which is not shown in the list below, due to an input error).

Macquarie and UBS updated research for Downer EDI last week in anticipation of first half results due on August 10, which resulted in the largest percentage increase (17%) in average target price last week.

The company operates in sectors linked to investment driven by population growth, urbanisation and the energy transition. These include transport (which comprised 49% of core revenue in FY22), power, gas, water telecommunications, health, defence and other government sectors.

Given the proximity to earnings results and working on the theory no guidance news is good news, Macquarie suggested Downer EDI is on track to deliver on the 170-$190m range for FY23.

Given solid demand, normal weather and no project issues (as occurred in the first half), Macquarie anticipates 26% earnings growth in FY24 and raised its target to $4.40 from $3.30 after also adopting a new valuation method.

UBS listed Downer EDI among three stocks which are expected to reveal EPS growth outlooks of around 20% into FY24 during the upcoming results season.

Greater detail was provided during the week by FNArena on not only those picks by UBS in the Engineering & Construction sector but also Jarden’s preference in the Chemical sector https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/07/28/in-brief-reits-ai-aussie-adversity-stock-picks/

Returning to negative updates, Austal received the largest percentage downgrade to average forecast earnings with revised FY23 earnings guidance now aiming for a loss between $0 and -$10m compared to Bell Potter’s forecast for $56.2m.

The Austal USA (AUSA) division has experienced problems with the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) program, which is the first ship to be built on the company’s steel line.

An increase in commodities prices, slower-than-excepted efficiency in building the ships and changes in the ship design from the Navy prompted the overruns, according to management.

While the update was disappointing, Bell Potter retained its Buy rating and reminded investors key drivers of the stock include the size and duration of the contract book, increasing demand in the US and private equity interest.

As noted previously, mining companies featured heavily in the earnings downgrade table and included material moves for Alumina Ltd, South32, 29Metals and Sandfire Resources.

Citi’s 2024 and 2025 earnings forecasts for Alumina Ltd were reduced by -26% and -7%, respectively.

As mentioned in last week’s article, every quarter in the US Alcoa provides updates on its Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC) joint venture with Alumina Ltd (40% share).

The June quarter was a tough one for AWAC given lower bauxite quality in WA and unscheduled maintenance at the Alumar Refinery operations in Brazil, explained Citi. With lower output from both Australian and Brazil refineries, purchases of third-party alumina increased in the quarter.

Earnings forecasts also went backwards for South32 last week, despite June quarter production meeting Citi's estimate, while cost guidance for FY24 was largely maintained.

However, there was a non-cash impairment of -US$1.3bn for the Taylor deposit (zinc/lead/silver) at the Hermosa project in Arizona, where management also flagged higher capex. On the flipside, the measured mineral resource for Taylor increased by 41%.

Apart from lowering earnings forecasts, Morgan Stanley and Citi expressed concerns around 29Metals' balance sheet following second quarter results.

While production of copper and zinc was in line with Morgan Stanley's forecast, gold was a -44% miss, as were all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - which missed by -45% - leading to negative cash flow over the period.

The analysts remain cautious on the stock given debt facilities are now fully drawn and any improvement to liquidity must come from either a second half lift for the Golden Grove mine in WA or success on an insurance claim. The latter is for loss of equipment and business interruption losses.

Citi suggested the timing and size of the insurance payout will be key as it is “touch and go" for the balance sheet and the next 12 months will be critical.

Meanwhile, June quarter copper production at Sandfire Resources was -12% adrift of the consensus forecast. Guidance for FY24 was also mixed, in Macquarie’s view, with lower copper output at the Matsa operations in Spain offset by a much stronger ramp-up at the Motheo copper mine in Botswana.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 56.32% of the total, versus 34.48% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 9.20%.

Upgrade

IMPEDIMED LIMITED ((IPD)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

As the pace of payor coverage in the US for ImpediMed's bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology is set to increase, Morgans sees upside to the current share price and upgrades its rating to Speculative Buy from Hold.

The broker assesses a solid 4Q cash flow report, which came in ahead of expectations largely due to the broad private payor coverage.

The analyst raises longer-term forecasts and increases the target to 25c from 19c.

NEXTED GROUP LIMITED ((NXD)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 2/0/0

NextEd Group has provided new guidance below Bell Potter's prior forecasts. Reported EBITDA is now expected to be $16.5-17.0m with operating cash flow of $25m.

The broker observes there was no detail as to where the weakness came from and assumes the strong English language student numbers provided in May lead indicators are largely unaffected. Hence, the weakness is suspected to have come from the domestic vocational segment as well as technology and design.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold as a recent weakness in the share price is considered an opportunity. Target is reduced to $1.70 from $1.90.

RED 5 LIMITED ((RED)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Despite better-than-expected production in the second half Ord Minnett observes Red 5 is underperforming peers, finding there is nothing fundamental over the last two quarters to justify this.

The broker assesses the risk is weighted to the upside as key balance sheet concerns have been alleviated, and there is value appeal.

Rating is upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold as a result, with the Speculative qualifier added given ramp-up and reconciliation risk remains. Target rises to $0.23 from $0.18.

Downgrade

ASX LIMITED ((ASX)) Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 2/2/2

Morgan Stanley downgrades its rating for ASX to Underweight from Equal-weight on valuation compared to global peers, an ongoing slump in market activity and increasing competition from CBOE Australia. EPS growth is not anticipated until FY25.

The analyst highlights the company's earnings (EBITDA) margin has eroded to a forecast 67% in FY23 from more than 76% prior to FY19.

The broker's target falls to $55.55 from $62.40 due to weaker forecast markets revenues and slightly higher expense growth. Industry view: In-Line.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Citi .B/H/S: 4/2/1

Citi doubts Beach Energy's Waitsia guidance will reinstated in August and the broker also expects guidance to reveal schedule uncertainty.

While Citi forecasts a recovery in the oil price in September quarter, the recent rally in the share price has consumed the upside.

Rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy. Target price steady at $1.65.