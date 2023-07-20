The Short Report – 20 Jul 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:27 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending July 13, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 rebounded from its low around 7000, just as swiftly as it had fallen to that level. The primary driver were weaker than expected US inflation data and subsequent hoped for rate hikes pauses in the US and here.

The rally clearly kept the shorters at bay, and no position changed by one percentage point or more last week. Moves among brackets were also minimal.

One stock moving quietly up the table recently is AMA Group ((AMA)). See below.

Otherwise we might note the return to the bottom of the table of other stocks which have featured in the past. Most notable is BNPL company Zip Co ((ZIP)), which has fallen from over $10 per share in early 2021 to under one dollar today, and has failed to gain much traction, until today.

The stock is up 11% as I write on a positive quarterly update. But it’s a long way back.

Elders ((ELD)) has also returned. After two years of bumper crops amidst La Nina conditions, it is assumed a coming El Nino will result in the opposite.

Making a debut last week was Weebit Nano ((WBT)). The company “develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials”.

Glad we cleared that up.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.4