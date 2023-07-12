The Overnight Report: Known Knowns

Daily Market Reports | 8:58 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7013.00 + 25.00 0.36% S&P ASX 200 7108.90 + 104.90 1.50% S&P500 4439.26 + 29.73 0.67% Nasdaq Comp 13760.70 + 75.22 0.55% DJIA 34261.42 + 317.02 0.93% S&P500 VIX 14.84 – 0.23 – 1.53% US 10-year yield 3.98 – 0.03 – 0.65% USD Index 102.27 – 0.85 – 0.82% FTSE100 7282.52 + 8.73 0.12% DAX30 15790.34 + 117.18 0.75%

By Greg Peel

Forward Gear

On Monday the ASX200 bottomed out at 7000 on the knocker and closed at 7004. Yesterday the index was set to open higher and did, by 77 points, and then continued gradually higher all day.

Last week’s pullback was largely a Sell Everything affair. Yesterday it was Buy Everything. The index has technically held at 7000 and with Wall Street back in rally mode, it’s a green light downunder as well. The futures are up 35 points this morning.

The rally yesterday was aided by further drip-feed stimulus from hot and bothered Beijing. The PBoC extended a package of support for the property sector put in place last year, and as always more stimulus is expected in the near term.

This was good news for all things required for construction, such as steel, and along with a rally for gold, the materials sector rose 1.9%.

Technology won the day with 2.6%, aided by a 33.8% pop for Megaport ((MP1)), following yet another guidance upgrade. As of last week, Megaport was over 6% shorted.

More good news came from local sources with the Westpac consumer confidence survey for July, which showed a 2.3% gain to 81.3 following a -0.2% fall in June. The result was nonetheless as expected: everyone loves a pause.

NAB’s business survey for June was not so flash, however. At an unchanged +9, business conditions remain above historical levels and are showing resilience, although within the data was 0.7% increase in labour costs, to 2.6% growth for the quarter, which will not inspire an RBA closely watching the correlation between wage growth and sticky services inflation.

Business confidence rose 3 points to zero.

Still, bond yields fell -9 points and this was good news for the banks (+1.5%) and real estate (+1.9%) with consumer confidence an added boost for discretionary (+1.9%).

The laggards on the day were defensives staples (+0.6%), healthcare (+0.7%) and utilities (+0.9%), but all sectors closed in the green.

In order to make the top five index winners on the day you needed at least 5.8% — DeGrey Mining ((DEG)) – and to make the top five losers’, -0.4% — Abacus property ((ABP)). The biggest loser – Johns Lyng Group ((JLG)) fell only -1.9%.

Wall Street was throwing caution to the wind last night ahead of tonight’s CPI release, with the S&P500 up 0.7% and our futures up 0.5%.

Who Cares?

Having cheered on solid economic data recently in an economy at risk of recession, Wall Street ran scared last Thursday when the June private sector jobs report came in way over expectation, implying the Fed still has plenty of work to do. But Friday’s weaker than expected non-farm payrolls report helped soothe the nerves.

Either way, Wall Street was already pricing in around an 80% chance of a July Fed rate hike and the jobs reports only served to shift that up into the nineties. So does it really matter?

Many a commentator has questioned whether another 25 point hike on top of 525 is going to really be the straw, and, more importantly, (at the risk of mixing metaphors) investors can see light at the end of the tunnel. With a July hike baked in, the jury is still out on whether another hike will follow in September, as the Fed has hinted.

The Fed remains data-dependent and as such much rides on tonight’s CPI release, with the PPI following on Thursday night. Economists are forecasting a headline 3.1%, but what really matters is the core reading, which has only been ticking down incrementally.

The real concern is wage growth, which the June non-farm payrolls report showed was still strong. The Fed is determined to crack the labour market and, until it does, more rate hikes can be expected.

If wage growth does ease, and unemployment rises, that’s good news on the rate hike front, but suggests that long-awaited recession may finally be making itself known.

Late this week, the big US banks report June quarter earnings, and here we’ll begin to see what’s really going on in the US economy. The banks will soon be followed by the Mega Techs, who will have to show some pretty good numbers to justify their elevated PE multiples.

It has been noted that for the first time in a while, earnings forecasts have remained steady on a net basis coming into result season when normally they are pared back. This implies there may not be too much room for upside surprise, and plenty for downside.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1924.40 + 13.60 0.71% Silver (oz) 23.06 + 0.38 1.68% Copper (lb) 3.75 + 0.00 0.01% Aluminium (lb) 0.95 + 0.01 0.89% Nickel (lb) 9.33 – 0.23 – 2.41% Zinc (lb) 1.06 – 0.00 – 0.43% West Texas Crude 73.86 + 2.06 2.87% Brent Crude 78.47 + 1.96 2.56% Iron Ore (t) 110.54 – 1.73 – 1.54%

Metal prices have not much reacted to China’s latest stimulus.

The International Energy Agency last night said the oil market should remain tight in the second half of 2023, citing strong demand from China and developing countries combined with recently announced supply cuts, including by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The US dollar has also been falling on Fed talk of being near the end of the hiking cycle, falling -0.6% last night, which is a boost to commodity prices.

The Aussie is up 0.2% at US$0.6690.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 35 points or 0.5%.

The RBNZ is holding a policy meeting this morning.

Philip Lowe will speak today.

Along with tonight’s US CPI data, the Fed Beige Book will be released.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 11 Jul 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jul) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7108.90 0.95% -1.31% -1.31% 1.00%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS FPR FleetPartners Group Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley IDX Integral Diagnostics Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley IGO IGO Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie TLC Lottery Corp Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley TWE Treasury Wine Estates Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi

