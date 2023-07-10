The Monday Report – 10 July 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jul 10 2023

By Greg Peel

One Way Street

It was carnage on the ASX on Friday as the ASX200 posted basically all of the day’s losses from the open, offering no chance of getting out. School holiday thinness would have added to the volatility.

No sector was spared, it was very much a Sell Everything affair, with falls ranging from utilities (-0.7%) to real estate (-2.6%).

Aussie bond yields added yet another 12-13 points, to put the two-year at 4.30% and the ten at 4.26%. The bond market has priced in the equivalent of the two more rate hikes economists are forecasting, despite last week’s pause, in a matter of days.

The last time the ASX200 was under 7100 was in mid-June. The last time it was below 7050 was in March, when SVB went bust.

The index closed down -2.2% for the week.

Testament to the breadth of selling was a fall of “only” -5.0% for fund manager Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)), to be the biggest index loser. Regis Resources ((RRL)) topped the winners list with 1.6%, having achieved record gold production in FY23.

Making the top five winners’ list was EVT Ltd ((EVT)), formerly known as Event Hospitality and Entertainment, with a mere 0.4% gain.

I noted last week strong data on Wall Street was beginning to worry investors, reinforcing further rate hike expectations. That came to a head on Thursday night with a shockingly strong private sector jobs result.

The RBA said last week it is keeping an eye on developments in the global economy as part of its decision-making. Expectation of further rate hikes in the US, and subsequent rallies in bond yields, were thus reflected here late last week.

The good news, if any, is the US non-farm payrolls result on Friday night confounded in being weaker than expected. Wall Street still fell, but our futures were up 25 points on Saturday morning.