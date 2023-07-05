Rudi’s View: ANZ Bank, APA, CSL, Pilbara Minerals, Suncorp & South32

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:01 AM

In This Week's Weekly Insights:



-A Dozen Insights For FY24

-El Nino And Insurers

-When Quality Goes Missing

-Conviction Calls & Best Ideas



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



A Dozen Insights For FY24



If one well-chosen graphic compensates for 1000 words, imagine how many words we are saving with the charts and graphics below.



Twelve charts to shine a light on the things that have mattered and those that will matter for the year(s) ahead.



First up, investors should expect a lot of positive commentary and chest-beating market updates from institutional investors and asset allocators in the weeks ahead. Double-digit returns, including dividends, should act as a welcome offset to last financial year's dismal outcomes.



Herein lays the foundation for this year's positive results: when calculating returns, it matters from which base those calculations start. In the current situation, last year's fall-into-the-abyss deep dive towards the end of the financial year is providing the ideal starting point for outsized positive results twelve months later.



The graphic below, with arrows to highlight the point, tells the story. Average returns for the first six months of 2023 have been a lot more nimble, but over the twelve months the ASX200 Accumulation index has returned 14.5%.







It's not customary to look back at financial year returns divided by half-yearly periods, as is the case in the overview below. The effort by Infinity Asset Management is offering a more detailed insight, which has become more relevant, it seems, in recent years.







More insights from Infinity Asset Management: the sectors that performed over the six months past, and those that didn't.







Same exercise, but this time for the whole of calendar 2022. Not all sectors underperforming last year have caught up thus far in 2023, and the swings have, in most cases, been significant.







How did Australia compare to the rest of the world? ETF provider VanEck put together the sector comparison below for the three months ending on June 30. The biggest surprise is probably that Australia's IT sector has left global peers in its shadow in Q2, while Materials, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary have lagged noticeably.







Plenty of indicators around suggesting the US technology sector has accumulated too much hot air during its extraordinary rally in H1 this year. The chart below shows the performance gap between the Nasdaq100 index and the Russell2000 in the US. That relative gap has seldom been this wide.







We can discuss market sentiment, and people's attraction to be part of upward momentum, until the cows come home, and that debate will still not be fully concluded. As long as the market consists of humans participating, it never will. The one correlation highlighted below is between Fed liquidity and US equities in general.



In extension of the previous chart above, the graphic depiction below equally suggests US equities have gapped away from stagnant liquidity in the US financial system. Most forecasters are anticipating shrinking liquidity in the weeks and months to come. More reasons to be concerned about what might follow next? Chart courtesy of VanEck.







Despite corporate earnings and economic data showing a lot of resilience to date, economists are still forecasting an economic recession on the horizon, though the exact timing of that pain point for the world's largest economy continues to shift further out.

The forecasts below are from Oxford Economics, currently anticipating Q3 and Q4 will unveil the long awaited US recession. But, say the economists, confidence in the exact timing is not very high. Which implies that Q3 forecast might be too bearish.

Maybe that recession only starts in the final quarter. What if it only happens next year?







One of the key reasons as to why consumer spending, and thus the US economy overall, has held up better and for longer in the face of prolonged steep tightening through Fed rate hikes is nicely summarised in the graphic below.

Excess savings, equally prevalent in Australia and elsewhere, have provided a significant cushion against inflation, higher rates and other pressures over the past three years. But the excess is in speedy decline, as highlighted by Longview Economics.







Excess savings are by no means the full story. Consider credit card debt owed by US households is now at an all-time high, as also highlighted by Longview Economics.







Equally important: while official US GDP numbers to date shine through resilience, another measure for the economy is through Gross Domestic Income (GDI), which some economists argue provides the better insight.

Whatever the debate, history shows both are usually closely correlated. Here too a gap has opened up with US GDI running in the negative against a still robust-looking GDP reading for Q1.



David Rosenberg reminded his readers last week real GDI (inflation corrected) was down -1.8% in Q1, having contracted -3.3% in Q4 of last year. Real GDI is now negative for three of the past four quarters and down -0.8% from twelve months ago. The historic correlation between the two measurements, reports Rosenberg, is 96%.



Data digging going back to 1948 reveals never has real GDI trended in negative territory on a four quarters trailing calculation without the NBER declaring later on an official US recession had occurred.

Rosenberg did spot two earlier precedents when GDP and GDI showed divergence; in 1970 and 2001. In both cases GDP caught up with the GDI and the US economy fell into recession.







One of this year's disappointments, apart from the occasional rallies based on 'hopium', is the rather tepid recovery for the Chinese economy.

Country watchers highlight the fact Chinese households did not receive the same financial support during covid lockdowns as their peers in developed economies. Might this explain this year's struggle to reignite the country's engine?



VanEck released the historical comparison below, suggesting appetite to take on new loans in China is running at levels well below the years past.



