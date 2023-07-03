Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 30-06-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, 2023

Total Upgrades: 12

Total Downgrades: 11

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.21%; Hold 34.23%; Sell 8.56%

For the week ending Friday June 30 there were twelve ratings upgrades and eleven downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Drilling services company DDH1 received two ratings downgrades from two separate brokers after global mining services group Perenti entered a binding scheme of arrangement with the company, whereby Perenti will acquire 100% of DDH1's ordinary shares.

Bell Potter set its target at 94c, the current implied acquisition price, and downgraded its rating to Hold from Buy, while Macquarie also downgraded to Neutral from Outperform as the share price was approaching the bid price.

Shareholders can elect maximum scrip or cash alternatives, with the formal consideration being $0.1238 cash and 0.7111 Perenti shares per DDH1 share held.

Following deal completion, Perenti and DDH1 shareholders will hold 71% and 29%, respectively, of the diluted share capital of the combined entity.

The DDH1 board has unanimously recommended the scheme, and there was major shareholder support at the time of the broker’s from around 38% of DDH1's equity base.

Bega Cheese received three downgrades from three separate brokers after issuing a trading update with FY23 earnings now expected at the low end of prior $160-190m guidance.

Morgans downgraded to Hold from Add explaining there has been a material fall in global dairy prices and Australian processors are overpaying for milk given fierce competition. The challenging operating environment will result in the company impairing assets.

Dairy farmers are winning out at the expense of Bega Cheese shareholders, explains Morgans, as the company's Bulk dairy ingredients business becomes structurally challenged. At the same time, the higher-quality Branded business is thought to be performing strongly.

There will be ongoing pressure on FY24 and FY25 earnings, particularly for the Bega business, forecasts Ord Minnett, which downgraded to Lighten from Hold.

Bell Potter also downgraded to Hold from Buy. This broker observed a growing gap between international and domestic pricing and suggested lower cost international milk solids will penetrate domestic retail and foodservice channels and may replace domestic milk solids.

Bega Cheese also received the largest percentage decrease to average 12-month target price by brokers in the FNArena database last week.

On the flipside, Collins Foods received the largest percentage increase to average target price following the release of FY23 results above broker expectations largely due to increased margins for KFC Europe. Management also released details of brisk trading in the early weeks of FY24.

For a more detailed explanation of both the company and broker opinions please refer to https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/06/28/fy23-vindicates-collins-foods-value-strategy/

As can be seen in the tables below, seven of the ten largest percentage downgrades to average earnings forecasts in the FNArena database last week related to companies in the Materials sector, after Macquarie revised its latest commodity prices outlook.

Near-term price forecasts were largely downgraded, particularly for bulk commodities and base metals. The most notable changes were to zinc (forecasts falling by -7-10%) and thermal coal which was downgraded by -8-21% over the next three years. Gold forecasts were increased by 4% in 2024.

Forecast earnings downgrades in the table below ranged from nearly -56% for Strike Energy to around -7% for Alumina Ltd.

Harvey Norman was the only non-materials company with a noteworthy downgrade to forecast earnings last week.

Following a trading update, Ord Minnett concluded earnings for the company are deteriorating faster than previously expected, while Citi noted industry feedback suggesting a further decline in the sale of large appliances and furniture during May and June.

Despite weak earnings momentum, Citi noted strong valuation support and a strong balance sheet, which combine to limit further downside to the share price. Macquarie agreed and suggested the share price is probably being supported by significant property holdings.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating for Harvey Norman to Equal-weight from Underweight after noting a valuation differential had opened over time in favour of JB Hi-Fi, which was simultaneously downgraded to Underweight from Equal-weight.

Since management called out category weakness (outdoor furniture) at first half results in late-February, the Harvey Norman share price has significantly underperformed discretionary goods retail peers, noted Morgan Stanley.

The Macquarie research updating materials price forecasts mentioned above also resulted in Mincor Resources topping the percentage earnings upgrade table.

Boss Energy had the next largest percentage upgrade to average forecast earnings by brokers after Shaw and Partners suggested the uranium price is set to surge higher, potentially reaching and exceeding US$80/lb over the next two years.

At the time, the spot price was around US$57/lb and term contract pricing was approaching US$60/lb.

This broker suggested limitations on transmission, batteries and firming capacity means governments will realise current investment in renewables will not meet decarbonisation objectives.

Shaw’s rating for Boss Energy was lowered to Hold from Buy after a strong share price performance, though its target was raised to $3.40 from $3.20. The Honeymoon Uranium project is on track to restart in the last quarter of 2023.

Based upon such factors as uranium price leverage, underlying quality and project lifecycle phase, Shaw's preferred exposures from stocks under its coverage are Paladin Energy, Silex Systems and Lotus Resources.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 57.21% of the total, versus 34.23% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.56%.

Upgrade

ALS LIMITED ((ALQ)) Upgrade to Lighten from Sell by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/1/0

As the share price of ALS Ltd has moved through the trigger level Ord Minnett raises the rating to Lighten from Sell. Target is $8.40.

BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED ((BMN)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Shaw and Partners .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Shaw and Partners believes the uranium price is set to surge higher with pricing likely to reach and exceed US$80/lb over the next two years. Currently, the spot price is at US$57/lb and term contract pricing is approaching US$60/lb.

The broker suggests limitations on transmission, batteries and firming capacity means governments will realise current investment in renewables will not meet decarbonisation objectives.

Based upon such factors as uranium price leverage, underlying quality and project lifecycle phase, Shaw and Partners' preferred exposures from stocks under coverage are Paladin Energy, Silex Systems and Lotus Resources.

Bannerman Energy is the most leveraged play to the uranium price under the broker's coverage. The 95%-owned open pit Etango-8 project in Namibia is lower grade but higher volume compared to its peers. The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold. Target $3.20.

CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED ((CMM)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Macquarie updates earnings forecasts to incorporate its latest commodity price outlook. Short-term price forecasts have been downgraded, particularly for bulks and base metals, notably zinc. Gold price forecasts are increased by 4% in 2024.

Amid recent share price weakness Capricorn Metals is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the $4.80 target is retained.

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP ((CMW)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/1/0

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating for Cromwell Property to Bu from Accumulate on valuation after a recent share price retracement.

No changes are made to the broker's forecasts and the 90c target is unchanged.

ELDERS LIMITED ((ELD)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Bell Potter observes most forward indicators for Elders in the March quarter resumed their downward trajectory and in many instances are now trading beneath what the broker perceives to be normalised.

While earnings risk remains high, the broker observes Elders is trading at a fairly hefty -25% discount to its post-recapitalisation average and therefore upgrades to Buy from Hold.

However, given continuing pressures in livetock markets and rising input prices, the broker lowers its target price to $7.25 from $7.45.