The Short Report – 29 Jun 2023

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 22, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 rallied strongly to a peak and then fell sharply, this week marking a new one-month low.

In last week’s Report I noted that if the table was anything to go by, there was a good deal of short-covering behind said rally. However, I do get suspicious when I see that many changes in short position, almost all of them reductions. It does rather hint of ASIC data problems, which will be confirmed or otherwise in next week’s table.

And sure enough, most (but not all) of the week before’s short position reductions turned into short increases last week. So hopefully we have reset.

I also suggested last week a stock to watch this week would be Lake Resources ((LKE)), given the stock was 8.2% shorted and plunged -36% across two sessions. Lake Resources is now 8.3% shorted.

The only big mover last week was Lendlease ((LLC)), which rose to 7.8% shorted from 5.9%. The stock did nothing more than follow the market last week.

UBS noted on Tuesday media reports indicating Lendlease has completed a pre-sold apartments transaction. The broker estimates $550m would be received based on $600m of pre-sales over 13-15 months and at an all-in coupon of 8%.

The broker suspects the market may be questioning the timing of the transaction, occurring as it did around balance date, but argues the shorter-dated deal preserves project profit and reduces balance sheet pressures.

Other reported transactions include the potential full or partial sale of the communities business and the final 25% of retirement.

Whether this has anything to do with it is unclear.

