The Overnight Report: Squaring Up

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2023

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7052.00 + 20.00 0.28% S&P ASX 200 7078.70 – 20.50 – 0.29% S&P500 4328.82 – 19.51 – 0.45% Nasdaq Comp 13335.78 – 156.74 – 1.16% DJIA 33714.71 – 12.72 – 0.04% S&P500 VIX 14.25 + 0.81 6.03% US 10-year yield 3.72 – 0.02 – 0.53% USD Index 102.76 – 0.14 – 0.14% FTSE100 7453.58 – 8.29 – 0.11% DAX30 15813.06 – 16.88 – 0.11%

By Greg Peel

Some Stability

After a two-day thumping, the ASX200 opened down around -40 points yesterday but began to see some buying interest. There followed a choppy session in which the index ranged between down -10 late morning to down -45 late afternoon, before closing down -20. At its nadir, the index hit a three-month low.

While tentative buying was evident, all bar two sectors still managed to close in the red.

Buyers clearly moved back into technology (+0.9%) but that will be tested today. Real estate rose 0.1% as the two-year bond yield fell -7 points.

The banks were again the main culprit (-0.5%) in index terms, aided by healthcare (-0.6%).

Buying appears to have been funded out of the defensive sectors that held up best during the sell-off. Staples and utilities both fell -0.6%.

Resources were not so much in play yesterday as energy was flat and materials fell only -0.2%, with gold miners offsetting falls elsewhere in the sector.

Discretionary, communication services and industrials didn’t much trouble the scorer.

Metcash ((MTS)) reported earnings yesterday and managed a 4.7% gain against the tide of selling in staples.

Lark Distilling ((LRK)), not in the index, fell -16.3% on a profit warning. I had been wondering how much further the craft beer/spirits craze could run.

AI company Appen ((APX)) fell -12.3% on the abrupt resignation of its CFO.

The good news is the futures are up 20 points this morning with the S&P500 down -0.5% overnight – not that they’ve been great predictors of late but this suggests we may have found an interim bottom.

Had we not suffered two sessions of carnage we’d be assuming some selling this week anyway ahead of books close for the FY. Now that we’ve had the selling it is not clear which way fund managers will try to push the market in the remaining days.

The signs are more clear on Wall Street.

Reallocation

There were fears the mutiny in Russia over the weekend would lead to oil market uncertainty and a surge in prices, which in turn would unsettle Wall Street. But given it was over as quickly as it began, it has left only unanswered questions.

To that end oil prices rose only modestly and Wall Street went about business as usual.

For the last week of the quarter, for a many a fund manager that means readjusting portfolios to return to intended weightings. 2023 to date has been all about surging tech stocks, on PE multiple expansion ignited by the AI frenzy, leaving fund managers who rode the wave to be grinning at quarter’s end.

But not only is it an opportunity to take some profits, particularly given “bubble” calls, there will be a need to trim back positions to more desirable weightings within a portfolio, which means selling tech and buying something else.

Hence, we saw the Nasdaq hit last night and the likes of Nvidia, Google and Meta falling -3%. Tesla lost -6% on a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.

By contrast the Dow was flat.

Instability in Moscow remains a potential source of volatility, but the clearer focus is on inflation and central bank rates hikes, and the ever-present prospect of a global recession.

Friday night brings the US May PCE numbers and while many dismiss this data set as “old news”, being a full month after the event, the core PCE remains the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the FOMC is “data dependent”, and it is the trend that will be important.

A healthy fall in the PCE would bring about doubts about the Fed’s call for two more hikes, given the bulk of economists are already forecasting zero to one more hike, with only a small cohort going for two.

Meanwhile, Wall Street could remain volatile this week simply because it is the end of quarter.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1922.80 + 2.60 0.14% Silver (oz) 22.77 + 0.35 1.56% Copper (lb) 3.82 – 0.01 – 0.19% Aluminium (lb) 0.96 – 0.00 – 0.26% Nickel (lb) 9.13 – 0.50 – 5.22% Zinc (lb) 1.06 – 0.01 – 0.50% West Texas Crude 69.37 + 0.18 0.26% Brent Crude 74.40 + 0.55 0.74% Iron Ore (t) 109.91 – 0.08 – 0.07%

Small moves up in the oils and gold were the best Prigozhin could achieve.

Mining.com reports exchanges are in an uncomfortable wait for the outcome of a lawsuit by two financial firms against the London Metal Exchange for voiding nickel contracts in last year’s short-covering debacle, worried about possible curbs on their ability to react in crisis situations if the LME loses.

Whichever side wins, in the case that wrapped up three days of hearings on Thursday in the wake of a chaotic spike in nickel prices in March last year, the stakes are huge for London’s status as a major global financial centre.

If the LME wins the argument, there’s potential for angry investors to move their business elsewhere – less convinced by London markets and their governance.

Otherwise, all quiet.

The Aussie is down slightly at US$0.6673.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 20 points or 0.3%.

The US will see monthly consumer confidence tonight, along with durable goods orders and home sales.

Collins Foods ((CKF)) reports finger-licking earnings today.

CSR ((CSR)) holds its AGM.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 26 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7078.70 -0.29% -0.18% -1.38% 0.57%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BSL BlueScope Steel Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CLW Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CMM Capricorn Metals Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CMW Cromwell Property Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett COF Centuria Office REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS ERD Eroad Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter FLT Flight Centre Travel Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett HDN HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS HLO Helloworld Travel Upgrade to Accumulate from Lighten Ord Minnett IGO IGO Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley JLG Johns Lyng Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter LOV Lovisa Holdings Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett NHC New Hope Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley PME Pro Medicus Downgrade to Reduce from Hold Morgans PMV Premier Investments Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett RRL Regis Resources Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS SKT SKY Network Television Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett TPG TPG Telecom Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS

