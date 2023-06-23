The Overnight Report: Hikes Abound

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7201.00 – 1.00 – 0.01% S&P ASX 200 7195.50 – 119.40 – 1.63% S&P500 4381.89 + 16.20 0.37% Nasdaq Comp 13630.61 + 128.41 0.95% DJIA 33946.71 – 4.81 – 0.01% S&P500 VIX 12.91 – 0.29 – 2.20% US 10-year yield 0.38 + 0.01 2.04% USD Index 102.40 + 0.31 0.30% FTSE100 7502.03 – 57.15 – 0.76% DAX30 15988.16 – 34.97 – 0.22%

By Greg Peel

Out of the Blue

After opening lower yesterday, the ASX200 just kept going, flattening out towards the close as the index again breached 7200. The mood was in stark contrast to that seen earlier in the week, and the futures had suggested only -3 points negative for the day.

The futures are down -1 point this morning. You have been warned.

There was no obvious trigger for the sell-off. Powell’s call of two more rate hikes in the US was not a surprise to anyone. While sector moves were mixed in quantum, all sectors closed in the red. A big offshore sell order may have hit the market.

There was no discrimination between cyclical and defensive sectors. Technology fell -3.9%, real estate -2.5%, communication services -2.2%, discretionary -1.8% and even staples fell -1.1%.

Aussie bond yields were little changed.

The big sectors were also hit. Materials down -1.9% and banks down -1.6%. Healthcare was an outperformer in falling only -0.8%, while utilities lost only -0.2%. Energy dropped -0.9% on higher oil prices, which were much lower overnight.

There was no economic news of note yesterday.

Insurance builder and disaster recovery manager Johns Lyng Group ((JLG)) topped the index losses with an -11.9% fall after updating guidance that looked like an upgrade but was really a downgrade when write-offs are considered. The market update was deemed of poor quality as the bulk of the improvement came from catastrophe activity, usually a very lumpy earner for the company.

Market bellwether (being a fund manager) Magellan Financial ((MFG)) had been enjoying a new lease of life on the rally earlier in the week but reality bit yesterday as it lost -6.2%.

China and Hong Kong markets were closed yesterday so no influence there.

So what now? The index closed just under 7200 and Wall Street regained 0.4% last night, but as noted our futures are down a point this morning. So not much inspiration there, although the futures are not often a good indicator. See also yesterday.

Since mid-April, a fall below 7200 has been soon recovered five times.

Rate Hike Trend

The Bank of England hiked its cash rate by 50 points to 5.00% last night. Most had expected only a 25 point hike. The BoE warned there may be more to come.

Norway’s central bank also hiked 50 points last night, and also warned of more ahead, while the Swiss central bank only hiked 25bp but – you guessed it – warned of more to come.

The moves follow unexpected 25 point hikes for Australia and Canada earlier in the month. The Fed was the outlier in pausing.

Yet, last night Jerome Powell reiterated an expectation of two more Fed hikes ahead, speaking to the Senate committee. If that’s the case, why pause this month? Powell noted the timing of two more hikes will depend on ensuing data.

Wall Street is now kinda used to the idea.

And there are other things to consider. Last night Amazon announced its cloud-based Web Services business (AWS) would invest US$100m in a new Generative AI Innovation Centre.

Of course it did.

“The introduction of Generative AI is expected to be a significant driving force for Amazon's business, promising to foster innovation and streamline solutions,” said Amazon, adding that AI improvements will transform Alexa into more of a "personalized aide".

Be very afraid.

Amazon rose 4.3% on the news and fired up the Mega Techs once more, reminding investors of AI mania. The Nasdaq rebounded after a couple of weaker sessions, gaining 1.0% even as US bond yields rose 7-8 points.

The Dow was held back by a -3% fall in Boeing, after workers at the company’s fuselage supplier went on strike.

All three major indices rallied to the close off earlier losses.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1913.80 – 18.80 – 0.97% Silver (oz) 22.25 – 0.40 – 1.77% Copper (lb) 3.89 + 0.05 1.19% Aluminium (lb) 0.98 – 0.03 – 2.60% Nickel (lb) 9.61 – 0.19 – 1.93% Zinc (lb) 1.09 + 0.03 3.24% West Texas Crude 69.51 – 3.02 – 4.16% Brent Crude 74.21 – 2.77 – 3.60% Iron Ore (t) 113.46 + 0.38 0.34%

It was a volatile session for base metal prices but, with China absent, the market would have been thin.

The BoE’s greater than expected hike has been blamed for the fall in oil prices.

The Aussie is down -0.7% at US$0.6755.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -1 point.

China is closed again today.

Flash estimates of June PMIs are due from across the globe.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 22 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7195.50 -0.77% 1.47% 0.25% 2.23%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AX1 Accent Group Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS BSL BlueScope Steel Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CLW Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS COF Centuria Office REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS CPU Computershare Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett EML EML Payments Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett FLT Flight Centre Travel Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett HDN HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS IGO IGO Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley LIC Lifestyle Communities Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett MGR Mirvac Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley PMV Premier Investments Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS QBE QBE Insurance Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett RRL Regis Resources Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SGP Stockland Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS SKT SKY Network Television Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett STO Santos Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett SUL Super Retail Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS

