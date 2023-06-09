Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Jun 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Australian markets are closed on Monday for the Queen’s, sorry King’s, birthday. Same birthday – what a coincidence.

Thereafter follows a big week for global markets.

It begins with the release of US May CPI numbers on Tuesday night, followed by the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday night.

Following the rate decision the US will see May retail sales. Numbers for industrial production, housing sentiment and consumer sentiment are due during the week along with the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

The ECB and Bank of Japan also hold policy meetings next week.

The world will hold its breath on Thursday as China releases May industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data. If there remains little sign of an economic uplift post lockdowns, surely Beijing will act as has been highly anticipated.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys next week, along with May jobs numbers.

New Zealand reveals its March quarter GDP.

Local corporate events are very thin on the ground now as we head towards EOFY.

Block ((SQ2)) holds its AGM on Wednesday.

