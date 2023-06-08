The Short Report – 08 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:18 AM

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 1, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 broke down through 7200, sparking a technical sell-off, before recovering completely on US debt ceiling excitement. This week it has broken down again, with some help from the RBA.

While short positions remain crowded towards the bottom of the 5%-plus table, and heavily shorted stocks have become rare, there were some significant movements in position last week.

One of those was IDP Education ((IDP)), which rose to 7.5% shorted from 5.4%. See below.

Another was PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)), which fell to 5.5% shorted from 7.0%. PointsBet is selling its US business to the Americans while retaining its domestic business, and shareholders did not take kindly to the news, sending the share price down -28%, providing opportunity for short sellers to take profits.

Cobalt miner Jervois Global ((JRV)) has fallen some -75% year to date having suspended its project in Idaho, but the share price was stable last week when shorts fell to 5.9% from 8.4%. Jervois first entered the table when an options deal of undisclosed nature was transacted, so that may be behind the drop in position.

Another move to note is the one of Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)), which moved up to 6.0% shorted from 5.3% after running into trouble with the regulators. It’s not often you see a bank of such size in the short table.

Uranium miner/developers Boss Energy ((BOE)) and Deep Yellow ((DYL)) popped in at the bottom of the table last week. Deep Yellow’s operations are in Namibia, which last week scared the market by suggesting it would take minority stakes in miners in the country, but has since qualified this would only relate to new licences.

