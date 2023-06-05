The Monday Report – 05 June 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jun 05 2023

By Greg Peel

Mixed Feelings

History shows US debt ceiling battles are always resolved at the last minute and history has repeated. The debt bill passed through the Senate on (US) Thursday night without incident. The ASX200 jumped 55 points from the open on Friday.

But late morning came news the Fair Work Commission has approved a 5.75% increase to the minimum wage. Noting that all award wages thus rachet up on a minimum wage increase, such a substantial increase can only prove inflationary, and the chance of another RBA rate hike tomorrow just got a lot higher.

ANZ Bank economists have now moved their peak cash rate expectation up to 4.35% from 4.10%, or two more hikes instead of one.

Defensive sectors that all rose on Thursday all fell on Friday, noting some are substantial employers. Staples fell -1.3% to be the worst performing sector on the day. Healthcare, industrials and communication services all lost -0.5%.

It was thus left to the resource sectors to carry the day. Debt ceiling relief, and expectations of Chinese stimulus, had materials up 2.4% led by the big iron ore miners, and energy up 1.2%.

The banks split the balance and lost -0.2%.

Data on the day showed total lending for housing fell -2.9% in April, having risen 5.3% in March, to be down -25.8% year on year. Owner-occupier loans fell -3.8% to be down -24.3% and investor loans fell -0.9% to be down -28.6%.

On the wage outcome, the Aussie ten-year bond yield rose 2 points and the two-year rose 7.

Real estate nevertheless managed to have a positive session (+0.5%), as did utilities (+0.6%), while technology gained 0.7% and discretionary stood still.

Higher wages should be positive for discretionary demand, and IDP Education ((IEL)) bounced back 6.3% after brokers down-played market share loss in Canada.

On a net basis, the ASX200 still managed to put on 34 points, and following a positive response on Friday from Wall Street to the debt issue, and the May jobs report, our futures were up 76 points on Saturday morning.

That would get us back above 7200, again.