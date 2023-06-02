Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:31 AM

This story features SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SLR

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The RBA meets on Tuesday and it had looked very much like a pause was most likely, until this week’s April CPI data were released. Now the outcome is less clear.

On Wednesday, the March quarter GDP result will be delivered. Leading up to the release will be numbers for company profits and inventories on Monday and the current account on Tuesday.

We’ll also see numbers for job ads and trade next week.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

China will release trade inflation numbers next week.

OPEC-Plus holds a production meeting this Sunday night.

The US May jobs report is out tonight, ahead of a quieter week for US data, featuring numbers for factory orders and trade.

The US runs out of money on Monday night, supposedly, and the debt bill still needs to pass the Senate. There are a handful of Republican senators determined not to make the process an expedient one.

Note that running out of money does not implicitly trigger default. That would only happen later under desperate circumstances.

After a busy period of off-cycle earnings reports and AGMs in the local market, all goes quiet now ahead of FY year-end.

Silver Lake Resources ((SLR)) holds its AGM next week.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

SLR

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SLR - SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-06-2023

11:20 AM - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 2 June 2023

11:06 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Jun 2023

10:31 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: Banks, Beef, Housing Construction & The US Economy

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: One More Hurdle

9:01 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Seeking Quality & Growth Offshore

May 03 2023 - Rudi's View
2
In Brief: Lithium, Retail & US Debt

May 12 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-05-23

May 15 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 May 2023

May 12 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-05-23

May 08 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Australian Banks: Future Not Bright

May 17 2023 - Feature Stories