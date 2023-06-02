Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:31 AM

By Greg Peel

The RBA meets on Tuesday and it had looked very much like a pause was most likely, until this week’s April CPI data were released. Now the outcome is less clear.

On Wednesday, the March quarter GDP result will be delivered. Leading up to the release will be numbers for company profits and inventories on Monday and the current account on Tuesday.

We’ll also see numbers for job ads and trade next week.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

China will release trade inflation numbers next week.

OPEC-Plus holds a production meeting this Sunday night.

The US May jobs report is out tonight, ahead of a quieter week for US data, featuring numbers for factory orders and trade.

The US runs out of money on Monday night, supposedly, and the debt bill still needs to pass the Senate. There are a handful of Republican senators determined not to make the process an expedient one.

Note that running out of money does not implicitly trigger default. That would only happen later under desperate circumstances.

After a busy period of off-cycle earnings reports and AGMs in the local market, all goes quiet now ahead of FY year-end.

Silver Lake Resources ((SLR)) holds its AGM next week.

