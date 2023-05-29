Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 26-05-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 22 to Friday May 26, 2023

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 8

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.67%; Hold 33.82%; Sell 8.50%

For the week ending Friday May 26 there were fourteen upgrades and eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

In a reversal of the recent trend, the quantum and number of positive earnings upgrades held sway over downgrades, as can be seen in the tables below.

ResMed achieved the feat of largest percentage earnings upgrade in an unconventional way, as UBS initiated coverage with higher earnings forecasts than the existing average of five brokers in the database.

UBS also initiated coverage on five other stocks in the Australian Healthcare sector during the week (ResMed most preferred) and noted average EPS growth for its Healthcare coverage looks set to outstrip the ASX by 10% in FY24.

ResMed has increased its revenue share of global Sleep and Respiratory devices over FY19-FY22 to 65% from 46%. As this period coincides with competitor Philips’ device recall woes, the analyst noted ResMed’s current competitive advantage is being underestimated by the market.

The broker forecasts revenue growth of 12% in FY24 yet felt the share price only incorporates high-single-digit growth. Part of this growth was attributed to an expanding gross margin as the product mix swings to the new AirSense11 for sleep apnea.

The analysts began with a US$290 price target (for the US listing) and a Buy rating.

In the same week, Outperform-rated Macquarie updated its research on ResMed and noted potential for improved industry growth in devices amid sizeable share opportunities for ResMed. The broker’s A$38 target was left unchanged.

Webjet received the next largest percentage upgrade to earnings forecasts and headed up the table for the largest percentage increase in target price (over 20%), following consensus-beating FY23 results.

While no forward guidance was provided, management expects to significantly exceed pre-covid earnings. The company has exited the pandemic with a materially lower cost base, consolidated systems and a large business in the US, observed Morgans.

Five brokers in the database kept their Buy (or equivalent) ratings, though Morgan Stanley preferred to stay with an Equal-weight recommendation, partly due to Webjet's more than 30% valuation premium compared to travel peers and looming consumer headwinds for the business-to-consumer segment.

Next up was Strike Energy with third and second place, respectively, for earnings and target price upgrades.

Macquarie raised its target for the company by 31% to 55c due to its high earnings sensitivity to WA spot gas prices, which have more than doubled in the last year, and are now trading in the $8-9/GJ range.

Strike is the only remaining pure-play on the Perth basin and is the broker’s preferred way to play WA gas, given its large and growing uncontracted gas resource base. It’s thought the company may also be a natural target of M&A interest.

On the flipside, Universal Store last week single handedly undermined the case for the resilience of discretionary spending by the youth consumer.

The company’s shares plummeted, and the contagion spread to shares of Accent Group and Lovisa Holdings, which depend on the same demographic for sales.

Universal’s FY23 earnings guidance missed consensus forecasts by -13% due to a slump in April and May trading, triggering operating deleverage and (by extrapolation) margin pressure, according to Macquarie.

Morgans retained its positive investment thesis for the company and drew attention to Universal’s current low valuation and attractive dividend yield.

It was a busy week for TechnologyOne, which had its rating downgraded to Hold from Buy by both Shaw and Partners and Bell Potter following first half results.

No reason for investors to panic though, as the average target price of seven covering brokers in the FNArena database rose by just under 10%. The downgrades were on valuation concerns after a recent share price rally.

The company’s profit for the period rose by 24% year-on-year to a record level, as Ord Minnett expected, given the acceleration of legacy customers to cloud-based SaaS.

The broker felt TechnologyOne’s existing competitive advantage will be strengthened by the deployment of additional capabilities and the opportunity to more easily up-sell complementary software modules.

Morgans agreed and highlighted the largely complete transition to SaaS in A&NZ is a game changer by making the value of the company's solution way more compelling for the end customer.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 57.67% of the total, versus 33.82% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.50%.

Upgrade

AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED ((AFP)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/0/0

FY23 results from AFT Pharmaceuticals revealed a 27% increase in product sales revenue and an increase in its gross profit margin to 46.3%. Operating expenses also rose sharply.

Bell Potter observes the next catalyst is the upcoming approval date for Maxigesic IV in the US. The commercial launch will trigger a NZ$6m milestone, currently included in the broker's FY25 forecast.

Guidance for FY24 operating profit in the range of NZ$22-24m appears well within reach and the broker upgrades its rating to Buy from Hold, raising the target price to $4.00 from $3.16.

AUSTAL LIMITED ((ASB)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Citi raises its FY24-FY25 profit forecasts by 13% and 17%, respectively, to incorporate revenue from winning the US$114m design contract for the auxiliary general ocean survelilance ship T-AGOS 25 Class with the US navy.

The broker considers the contract win significant as it will likely convert to an around US$3bn construction contract, which will have a relatively high margin range for Austal.

In addition, the win shows no lingering impediment to contract success from the recent indictment of three Austal employees in the US by the Department of Justice, explains the analyst.

The target rises to $2.31 from $2.00 and the broker's rating is increased to Buy from Neutral.

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ((CAT)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Catapult International posted a FY23 result that was much better than Bell Potter expected. No specific guidance was provided although the company expects to be positive in terms of free cash flow in FY24 without the need to raise equity.

The broker takes a conservative stance and downgrades FY24 and FY25 revenue forecasts by -3% and -4%, respectively. EBITDA forecasts are upgraded from breakeven to US$8.7m in FY24.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target lifted to $1.00 from $0.90.

CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED ((CMM)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/1/0

Bell Potter believes an attractive risk/reward proposition has emerged for Capricorn Metals, given the pull-back in its share price.

Following the recently released maiden ore reserve and prefeasibility study for the Mount Gibson gold project there is now a "demonstrable" pathway to grow production to 270,000ozpa from two low-cost long-life gold mining operations in Western Australia.

As a result, the company could emerge as a highly attractive acquisition target. Buy rating maintained. Target edges up to $4.90 from $4.89.

DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED ((DBI)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Following DPS guidance at Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure's AGM, Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold. It's thought shares may be attractive to income-oriented investors given an attractive cash yield as well as CPI-linked and high margin revenues.

In addition, the broker highlights there are numerous risk mitigants protecting future earnings. It's estimated the total return potential of shares over the next 12 months is around 16% at current prices.

Note: Dalrymple begins paying income tax this June, and an unspecified amount of franking credits will be attached to further distributions, explains Morgans.

The target rises to $2.76 from $2.71.

EBR SYSTEMS INC ((EBR)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 2/0/0

EBR Systems has achieved the primary efficacy and interim safety end-points for its Solve-CRT product with freedom from Type 1 complications observed in 80.9% of patients.

If regulatory approval is achieved for the indications Bell Potter observes, this would provide an addressable market of about US$2bn. This decreases the risk weighting towards revenue and earnings across forecasts.

The broker upgrades to Speculative Buy from Hold and raises the target price to $1.30 from $0.70.