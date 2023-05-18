The Short Report – 18 May 2023

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending May 11, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 bottomed out post the RBA rate hike tumble before rallying back to the support level of 7200 and beyond.

As the table below suggests, there was an awful lot of shuffling about of positions, but only one exceeded one percentage point or more, with the rest ticking up and down the brackets.

We did, however, see a net increase of four stocks on the table, including Webjet ((WEB)), which reports earnings next week, and property developer Lendlease ((LLC)).

From last week’s Report:

Notably coming into the table last week was Appen ((APX)), on 5.6%. The AI company delivered its quarterly update yesterday and promptly fell -28%.

Last week Appen shorts jumped to 10.5%. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     12.0
APX    10.5
ZIP      10.4

