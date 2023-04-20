The Short Report – 20 Apr 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:53 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending April 13, 2023.

The ASX200 plateaued out last week has since gone wildly nowhere, amidst strength in materials balancing out weakness in other sectors. This week saw RBA rate hikes back in focus.

Shorts in cobalt Miner Jervois Global ((JRV)) moved up again last week, to 7.7% from to 6.2% last week and 5.5% the week before, after rallying 64% one day last week on what appears to be the exercise of options from an investor.

The stock is what was once referred to as a “penny dreadful”, no offence intended, and the one covering FNArena database broker, Macquarie, has today increased its target price to 9c from 7c while maintaining a Neutral rating.

That was the only short position move of one percentage point or more last week.

After a brief reprieve, shorts in consumer discretionary stocks have ticked up again, ahead of this week’s RBA minutes signalling a possible May rate hike.

Temple & Webster ((TPW)), JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) and a couple of betting shops drifted higher.

The share price of data centre company NextDC ((NXT)) shot up last week after the company announced it had signed up a big hyperscale customer. Last week shorts dipped to 6.7% from 7.1%.

Otherwise we welcome faces fresh or familiar to the bottom of the 5%-plus shorted table in the form of miners Mincor ((MCR)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)), lifestyle/holiday residential operator Ingenia Communities ((INA)), and battery technology company Novonix ((NVX)), increasing the total by four.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 11.7

MP1 11.2

ZIP 10.2