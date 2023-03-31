FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 31-03-2023

Australia | Mar 31 2023
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AGY)) - Argosy Minerals
- ((LLL)) - Leo Lithium
- ((PMV)) - Premier Investments
- ((SIG)) - Sigma Healthcare
- ((SM1)) - Synlait Milk
- ((SYR)) - Syrah Resources
- ((TOY)) - Toys 'R' Us ANZ
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
