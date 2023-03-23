Rudi’s Comprehensive February 2023 Review

Feature Stories | 12:03 PM

A compilation of stories relating to the February 2023corporate reporting season in Australia, including FNArenas final balance for the season.

Content (in chronological order of publication):

-Rudis View: CSL, Mineral Resources, Ridley & ReadyTech

-Guide To February Results Season

-The Opening Eleven

-Rudis View: AUB Group, Endeavour, Lottery Corp & Suncorp

-February Focus On Resilience & Dividends

-February Results Thus Far

-Corporate Australia Showing Resilience

-Commodities Lithium & Dividends

-Consumer & Gaming Stocks

-Advertising & Media

-Insurers

-Rudi Interviewed: Tough February

-February: Brutal And Underwhelming, So Far

-February's Sobering Reality Check

-February Trends, Winners, Signals & Losers

-February Results: Final Notes & Observations

-Rudis View: Dominos Pizza, Newcrest & Qantas

-Post February Favourites & Duds

-All-Weathers: Post-February

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Rudis View: CSL, Mineral Resources, Ridley & ReadyTech

Put simply: corporate earnings are still facing a down-cycle this year, but there are a number of offsetting positives in the form of declining inflation, central bankers nearing the end of their tightening policies, China re-opening and broad expectations that economic recessions are not unavoidable this year.

Market strategists at Wilsonshave drawn the conclusion that the sum total of this year's conflicting drivers will be a net positive for equity markets, albeit not in a major way.

In Australia, Wilsons agrees with the perception that iron ore prices are probably a bit bloated here, and this makes share prices for major bulk miners on the ASX possibly equally bloated, while local banks will not escape the impact from higher interest rates on businesses and household budgets.

Moderate, but positive returns thus, at the index level.