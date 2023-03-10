Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:44 AM

By Greg Peel

Here come the big three: the US February jobs report tonight, CPI on Tuesday and PPI on Wednesday. For good measure we could also throw in retail sales on Wednesday, ahead of the following week’s Fed meeting.

The debate continues to rage as to whether the Fed will stick with another 25 point hike or go back to 50 points. The January versions of the above data swung to needle firmly towards a 50 point expectation, as did Fed rhetoric, but last night’s US bank sell-off, or the reason therefor, had expectations easing back a little.

Other US data due next week include industrial production, housing starts, consumer sentiment and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

China will report February retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers.

New Zealand reveals its December quarter GDP.

The ECB will meet.

In Australia we’ll have the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday and the February jobs numbers on Thursday, which will go some way to informing the RBA’s pause decision.

Thursday is also the expiry of March quarter ASX equity derivatives, which can lead to non-fundamental volatility.

The ex-div season rolls on, although the peak was passed this week. The biggest payers are now out of the way.

There’s a rush of junior miners reporting “earnings” next week, or at least performance/progress, including Chalice Mining ((CHN)), Liontown Resources ((LTR)), Lake Resources ((LKE)), Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) and Sayona Mining ((SYA)).

