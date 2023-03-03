Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | Mar 03 2023

By Greg Peel

Next week the ASX calendar is awash with stocks going ex-dividend, and amongst them there are some big companies, handing out big dividends.

This means the ASX200 will start with a discount every day before the day’s macro/micro influences kick in. It will be the peak in the dividend season, and it will mean the index will struggle to push meaningfully higher each day, if that is what it wants to do.

Any weak days will just be exacerbated.

The RBA meets next Tuesday and we can safely say another 25 point hike will be forthcoming.

We’ll otherwise see January trade data.

China reports its February trade and inflation numbers.

The Bank of Japan holds a policy meeting.

It’s jobs week in the US, with private sector numbers on Wednesday followed by non-farm payrolls on Friday.

The US will also see numbers for factory orders and trade.

