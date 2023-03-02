The Short Report – 02 Mar 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:49 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending February 23, 2023.

The downward trend for the ASX200 that began in early February continued last week on more “hot” US inflation data impacting on global markets at the macro level, while the local earnings result season hit full stride at the micro level.

It was the biggest week in the local reporting season calendar but as is often the case, big share price moves up and down in response have not yet led to any notable shifts in short position.

A heavy weighting to shorts in the 5-7% range, with few stocks shorted by 7% or more, suggests little desire to go hard on any names.

Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Betmakers Technology ((BET)) have sat atop the table for months, barely changing in position (in Flight Centre's case, years). Otherwise, the higher end of the table has lithium miners over-represented.

We can note that the list of stocks shorted by 5% or more grew by five stocks last week, three of them newbies to Short Land, in my recollection.

Pathology service provider Australian Clinical Labs ((ACL)) has rallied around 16% since reporting last week and has appeared at 5.8% shorted.

Aurelia Metals ((AMI)), an explorer/developer in gold and other metals, traded sideways post-result but is in at 5.5%.

Centuria Industrial REIT ((CIP)) is an interesting conclusion at 5.3% as it is the only REIT appearing in the table. Earnings were reported right at the beginning of the month but REITs have been under pressure from rising interest rates, and rising interest rate expectations.

Otherwise we welcome back old friends EML Payments ((EML)), which is still in The Troubles, and biotech Mesoblast ((MSB)).

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 12.2

BET 11.5

SYA 10.6

CXO 10.0