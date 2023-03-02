FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-03-2023

Australia | 11:56 AM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ATA)) - Atturra
- ((BUB)) - Bubs Australia
- ((DGL)) - DGL Group
- ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
- ((HPG)) - hipages Group
- ((LVH)) - LiveHire
- ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
