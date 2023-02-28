FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2023

Australia | Feb 28 2023
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
- ((AIM)) - Ai-Media Technologies
- ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
- ((ART)) - Airtasker
- ((AKE)) - Allkem
- ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
- ((APX)) - Appen
- ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
- ((AUA)) - Audeara
- ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
- ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
- ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
- ((COG)) - COG Financial Services
- ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((DEG)) - De Grey Mining
- ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
- ((DOW)) - Downer EDI
- ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- ((HLS)) - Healius
- ((HUM)) - Humm Group
- ((IVC)) - InvoCare
- ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
- ((MX1)) - Micro-X
- ((NXD)) - NextEd Group
- ((PBP)) - Probiotec
- ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
- ((RED)) - Red 5
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
- ((SRX)) - Sierra Rutile
- ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
- ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
- ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy
- ((ZIP)) - Zip Co
