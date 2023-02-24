Next Week At A Glance – Feb 27-Mar 3 2023

Weekly Reports | Feb 24 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

There are still plenty of earnings reports to get through locally in the dying days of February, albeit not as many as this week, and brokers will still be making belated assessments as we head into March.

With 192 reports assessed in the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor to date (with a lot to come today following Super Thursday), beats/misses are running at about 50/50%.

But as the reporting season winds down, the subsequent ex-dividend season ramps up in earnest, and next week is choc-a-block.

Economically, it's GDP week next week. We’ll see component numbers on Monday for December quarter corporate profits and inventories and on Tuesday, the current account. The final result is on Wednesday.

Next week also brings monthly numbers for retail sales, private sector credit and building approvals.

Tonight in the US brings January PCE inflation.

Next week sees numbers for durable goods orders, consumer confidence and February PMIs.

China reports its PMIs on Tuesday, and the rest of the world later in the week.

