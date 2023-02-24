FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-02-2023

Australia | Feb 24 2023
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((29M)) - 29Metals
- ((AX1)) - Accent Group
- ((ACF)) - Acrow Formwork and Construction Services
- ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((APA)) - APA Group
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
- ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
- ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
- ((BKL)) - Blackmores
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
- ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
- ((DCN)) - Dacian Gold
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
- ((GOR)) - Gold Road Resources
- ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
- ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
- ((TLC)) - Lottery Corp
- ((MGH)) - Maas Group
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
- ((MYS)) - Mystate
- ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
- ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
- ((PPT)) - Perpetual
- ((PXA)) - Pexa Group
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
- ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
- ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
- ((RIO)) - Rio Tinto
- ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
- ((SKT)) - SKY Network Television
- ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup Corp
- ((SOM)) - SomnoMed
- ((SLC)) - Superloop
- ((THL)) - Tourism Holdings Rentals
- ((UNI)) - Universal Store
- ((VEE)) - Veem
- ((VVA)) - Viva Leisure
- ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co
