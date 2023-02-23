The Short Report – 23 Feb 2023

The ASX200 continued trending downward last week on ongoing central bank hawkishness here and abroad, particularly in the face of US economic data and inflation numbers above expectation.

It was the first truly big week in the local reporting season calendar but as is often the case, big share price moves up and down in response have not yet led to any notable shifts in short position.

Megaport ((MP1)) tanked in late January and last week dropped out of the 10%-plus club, to 9.3% from 10.3%. It’s taken a while for short profit-taking to be at all evident.

Flight Centre ((FLT)), which reported yesterday, has regained top spot on the table without any change in short positions.

Otherwise, there have been notable moves among lithium miners, again, in both directions. Sayona Mining ((SYA)) shorts have increased to 10.2% from 9.6% and Core Lithium ((CXO)) to 10.0% from 9.8%, while Liontown Resources ((LTR)) has dropped to 7.6% from 8.0% to join Lake Resources on 7.0%.

In last week’s Report, I suggested the one to watch this week would be Temple & Webster ((TPW)), which snuck back into the table the week before and subsequently fell -27% on result.

Temple & Webster shorts increased to 5.6% from 5.1%.

I also noted last week the only stock to see a short position reduction in that week was Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)), which fell out of the 5%-plus table. Domino’s reappeared last week at 5.0%, and yesterday fell -24% on result.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     12.0
BET     11.9
SYA    10.2
CXO   10.0

