FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2023

Australia | Feb 22 2023

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((AMA)) - AMA Group
  • ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
  • ((BST)) - Best & Less
  • ((BHP)) - BHP Group
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((CGC)) - Costa Group
  • ((EHE)) - Estia Health
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((HT1)) - HT&E
  • ((HUB)) - Hub24
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((INA)) - Ingenia Communities
  • ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
  • ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((MAH)) - Macmahon
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti
  • ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
  • ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
  • ((SEK)) - Seek
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SGP)) - Stockland
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor:

Subscribers can access the monitor at any time using this link, Corporate Results Monitor, or via the drop-down menu starting from Analysis & Data on the horizontal bar across the website. Whereas previously the day's (often long) list of reporting stocks and result assessments were made available at day's end, the new format allows us to update more regularly during peak times. The list of the day's reporting stocks will build as each day progresses, and the full table of all result assessments will build each day as the season progresses.

At any time, subscribers can print out the table in PDF form using the button provided.

FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2023

